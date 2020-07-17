Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Product

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Agape Hand Sanitizer

Formula A Inc.

80099669 (does not appear on the label)

080620

June 2022

July 17, 2020

Alco-Klean / Magiechem Inc. - Assainisseur À Base D'Éthanol 80%V/V

Magiechem Inc.

80099007

16679-200421

Not printed on the label.

July 17, 2020

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

