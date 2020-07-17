Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks Français
Jul 17, 2020, 12:45 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
|
Product
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Agape Hand Sanitizer
|
Formula A Inc.
|
80099669 (does not appear on the label)
|
080620
|
June 2022
|
July 17, 2020
|
Alco-Klean / Magiechem Inc. - Assainisseur À Base D'Éthanol 80%V/V
|
Magiechem Inc.
|
80099007
|
16679-200421
|
Not printed on the label.
|
July 17, 2020
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]