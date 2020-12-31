DUCK LAKE, SK, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there is currently one resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Willow Cree Healing Lodge (WCHL) in Saskatchewan, as well as two people who work at WCHL. The institution's routine has been modified for health purposes, and contact tracing is currently underway.

The resident is being medically isolated and closely monitored by staff. The two people who work at WCHL are self-isolating at home. Close contacts of the symptomatic individuals are also self-isolating and have been tested.

CSC is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local public health authorities. At this time, WCHL is not accommodating visits. Decisions regarding access to the site and programs and services being provided are made in consultation with public health authorities.

We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures. We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates at WCHL are equipped with medical masks and face shields. We have also increased cleaning and disinfecting at WCHL.

The health and safety of offenders, our employees, and the public remains our top priority throughout this public health pandemic.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We will continue to work with our public health partners, as well as engage with unions and stakeholders in taking the necessary steps to ensure everyone's safety.

WCHL currently has 41 residents at the facility.

The inmate is being medically isolated in a house-style residence within the institution.

When an employee becomes symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work.

Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at WCHL, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

Throughout this public health crisis, education has been an essential component to help prevent illness. We continue to raise awareness on how everyone can play a role in recognizing symptoms, implementing hygiene measures, ensuring masks are worn properly, and practicing physical distancing.

