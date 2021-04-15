Information about COVID-19 at the Regional Mental Health Centre

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that 13 inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Regional Mental Health Centre (RMHC), located in the Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec. We are closely monitoring the situation and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.

Contact tracing has been completed and testing for COVID-19 is being offered to all inmates and all staff at the institution. CSC is currently using rapid tests to help detect positive cases more quickly and take necessary actions accordingly. Inmate testing numbers are updated daily from Monday to Friday and available on our website. The numbers of active cases currently reported for this institution may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. We continue to actively screen all individuals entering the institution and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in consultation with public health authorities. All staff and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping our employees, inmates and the public safe. We continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, the Canadian Red Cross as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

The RMHC is a multi-level security facility located in the Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec . It has a rated capacity of 119 inmates.

. It has a rated capacity of 119 inmates. At this time, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the medium and minimum-security units at Archambault Institution as part of this recent outbreak. These recent cases are not linked to the previous outbreak at Archambault Institution, minimum.

At this time, there are four staff working at the institution who have tested positive as part of this recent outbreak. When employees become symptomatic or test positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work.

Due to the fact that family visits are temporarily suspended at the RMHC, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners.

Associated links

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]