Information about COVID-19 at Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there is currently one inmate who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Stony Mountain Institution (SMI) in Manitoba. The institution's routine has been modified for health purposes, and contact tracing is being thoroughly conducted.

The inmate is being medically isolated and is closely monitored by staff. Testing for all staff and inmates is being offered.

CSC is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local public health authorities. At this time, SMI is not accommodating visits. Decisions regarding access to the site and programs and services being provided are made in consultation with public health authorities.

We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures. We continue to actively screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates at SMI are equipped with medical masks and face shields. We have also enhanced cleaning and disinfecting at SMI.

The health and safety of offenders, our employees, and the public remains our top priority throughout this public health pandemic. We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to work with our public health partners, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals, including nurses and physicians, in its institutions who closely monitor anyone in medical isolation.

The inmate is being medically isolated within the institution.

When an employee becomes symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work. While there is one known case among employees that work at SMI dating back almost one week ago, it is not linked to the inmate case and they are self-isolating at home.

Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at SMI, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

Associated Links

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]