PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there are 24 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, medium security unit, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. To date, there are no active cases of COVID-19 among people who work at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Contact tracing is underway and testing for COVID-19 is being offered to all staff and inmates at the institution.

The inmates who have tested positive are being medically isolated and we are closely monitoring them. Visits to the institution continue to be suspended to limit comings and goings. Decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in close consultation with public health authorities.

We are monitoring this situation closely and continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. We continue to actively screen employees entering the institution, all employees and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping our employees, inmates and the public safe. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, the Canadian Red Cross as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Inmate testing numbers are updated daily from Monday to Friday and available on our website.

Quick facts

Saskatchewan Penitentiary is a clustered institution for male offenders with a unit-style minimum facility, a dome-style medium facility, and a range-style maximum facility. The institution is located 1 kilometre west of the City of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan .

. The medium security unit, where the cases have been identified, has a capacity of 457 offenders. There are currently no confirmed cases at the minimum or the maximum units.

Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing, including using rapid tests, to identify positive cases quickly. These are then laboratory-confirmed.

If an employee becomes symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work. Close contacts are also immediately medically isolated to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Red Cross will be providing onsite advice and guidance to help contain the spread.

Associated links

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Kelly Dae Dash, Media Relations Advisor, Prairie Region, Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]