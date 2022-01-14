LAVAL, QUEBEC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that six inmates at Drummond Institution and three inmates at Donnacona Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institutions.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. Employees are required to perform rapid self-tests and attest to a negative result before entering the site to prevent possible spread at the institutions. Inmate testing numbers are available on our website. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for these institutions are based on either a rapid test or a PCR test. They may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.

This is an evolving situation and we will continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including, for example, medical masks, respirators, and face shields. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the sites is continuing.

All individuals entering the institutions are actively screened, and decisions regarding access to the sites as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice. In-person visits are temporarily suspended at all institutions in the Quebec region. During this time, options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

We continue to offer vaccines to inmates at all federal correctional institutions.

Quick Facts

Drummond Institution is a medium security facility in Drummondville, Quebec , with a rated capacity of 369. Donnacona Institution is a maximum security facility in Donnacona, Quebec , with a rated capacity of 451.

, with a rated capacity of 369. Donnacona Institution is a maximum security facility in , with a rated capacity of 451. CSC began vaccinating inmates in January 2021 . To date, 85.1% of inmates in the Quebec region are fully vaccinated and 88% have received at least one dose. Vaccines continue to be offered to inmates, including new admissions to CSC. More information on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.

. To date, 85.1% of inmates in the region are fully vaccinated and 88% have received at least one dose. Vaccines continue to be offered to inmates, including new admissions to CSC. More information on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website. CSC is also offering third doses (boosters) of the COVID-19 vaccine to all offenders in its institutions and Community Correctional Centresacross the country who had their second dose over five months ago.

CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners.

Associated Links

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]