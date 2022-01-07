COWANSVILLE, QC, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that 11 inmates and 27 staff members at Cowansville Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. Employees are required to do a rapid test and provide a negative result before entering the site to prevent possible spread at the institution. Inmate testing numbers are available on our website. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on rapid tests. They may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.

This is an evolving situation and we will continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice. All staff and inmates are equipped with masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site.

All individuals entering the institution are actively screened, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice. In-person visits remain suspended at Cowansville Institution. During this time, options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

We continue to offer vaccines to inmates at all federal correctional institutions.

Quick Facts

Cowansville Institution is a medium security facility in Cowansville, Quebec, with a rated capacity of 599.





CSC began vaccinating inmates in January 2021. To date, 84.2% of inmates at Cowansville Institution are fully vaccinated and 86.5% have received at least one dose. Vaccines continue to be offered to inmates, including new admissions to CSC. More information on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.





CSC is also offering third doses (boosters) of the COVID-19 vaccine to all offenders in its institutions and correctional community centers across the country who had their second dose over five months ago.





CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners.

Associated Links

