Infogroup Expands Its Board with Former HomeAdvisor, Lending Tree Executives

Leading data and data-driven marketing solutions provider deepens board expertise with appointment of former CEO of HomeAdvisor / Angie's List and former Chief Product Officer & Chief Operating Officer of LendingTree.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, today announced the expansion of its board with the additions of Chris Terrill, former CEO of HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, and Nikul Patel, former Chief Product Officer & Chief Operating Officer of LendingTree. These appointments deepen the advisory expertise behind Infogroup at a crucial time of growth for the company.

"Both Chris and Nikul have proven track records of leading world-class companies during times of expansion and transition, and we're pleased to be adding their collective knowledge to the deep well of expertise that guides Infogroup on a daily basis," said Mike Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "As the business intelligence and data ecosystem continue to undergo dramatic shifts, we know we have access to the type of visionary insights needed to evolve with the landscape."

Terrill served as HomeAdvisor's CEO for seven years, during which time he guided HomeAdvisor's acquisition of Angie's List and a conversion into a publicly traded company. In addition to HomeAdvisor, Terrill boasts an impressive track record of building and managing successful brands, including Match.com, Blockbuster.com and Nutrisystem.

"The rapid pace of innovation that we're seeing in the data services space right now makes this an exciting time to pair up with an industry leader like Infogroup," Terrill said. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the company's ambitious plans to evolve and expand its products and areas of coverage."

Patel spent nearly seven years with LendingTree, where he held several different executive and C-level positions after joining the company in 2012. During his tenure there, he helped build a turnaround strategy for the company and drove revenue growth by creating new product lines. Patel has also worked across the growth spectrum from early start-ups like Movoto.com to mature powerhouse companies like Intel.

"I'm excited to join the Infogroup board, as I love having the opportunity to help address new market challenges through innovative product and business ideas," Patel said. "Infogroup is well-positioned for growth in today's market due to the robust, high-quality nature of its databases, along with its ability to turn numbers into true intelligence."

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 40+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

