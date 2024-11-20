Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards Recognize Top Canadian IT Leaders Delivering Strategic Innovation and Stakeholder Satisfaction

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the top Canadian IT leaders who have demonstrated exceptional value delivery, strategic alignment, and stakeholder satisfaction as measured by the firm's CIO Business Vision diagnostic. Seven Canadian IT leaders have been recognized for the 2024 CIO Awards.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the recipients of its 2024 CIO Awards, recognizing exceptional IT leaders, including standout leaders from across Canada. This prestigious annual program recognizes IT leaders who have exemplified excellence in aligning IT with organizational goals, fostering innovation, and achieving outstanding stakeholder satisfaction scores. Based on Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic, these leaders set the standard for IT success in today's era of exponential technology transformation.

Info-Tech's CIO Awards honour IT leaders across categories such as small, medium, large, and enterprise, as well as regional recognitions for five Canadian leaders and a "Growth Leaders" category that celebrates IT leaders who have achieved significant improvements in stakeholder satisfaction year-over-year. This year, two Canadian leaders have been recognized for the Growth Leaders category.

"Canadian IT leaders continue to play a pivotal role in navigating complex challenges, driving innovation, and delivering measurable results for their organizations," says Hannes Scheidegger, Chief Global Services Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "The recipients of this year's CIO Awards exemplify how IT leadership can align technology with business goals, foster collaboration, and set the stage for transformative growth. Their achievements are a testament to the critical role IT plays in shaping the future of business."

The CIO Awards program has recognized IT leaders since its inception in 2016. By leveraging insights from the CIO Business Vision diagnostic, which evaluates stakeholder satisfaction across multiple dimensions of IT governance, the awards celebrate leaders who deliver measurable business value while fostering trust and collaboration within their organizations. The awards also highlight the increasing importance of IT as a strategic driver, particularly in the era of exponential IT growth and transformation.

Winners of Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards in the Canadian Leaders Category:

Jaswinder Gogia , Explore Edmonton Co. (ECC)

Explore Edmonton Co. (ECC) Aubert Nungisa, Curling Canada

Curling Scott Rutherford , LGM Financial Services

LGM Financial Services Ernest Solomon , Soroc Technology Inc

Soroc Technology Inc Carrie Williamson , Town of Whitby

Canadian IT Leaders Recognized in the Growth Leaders Category:

Karl Martineau , Canadian Wildlife Federation

Canadian Wildlife Federation Marc Thivierge , United Counties of Leeds & Grenville

To explore the complete list of winners and learn more about their achievements, please visit Info-Tech's 2024 CIO Awards page.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The Canadian-based company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

