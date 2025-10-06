Info-Tech Research Group Launches LEVEL-UP Series: New Regional Training Events to Accelerate IT Skills in AI, Cybersecurity, and Leadership

Info-Tech Research Group has announced the launch of its LEVEL-UP Series, a new regional training initiative designed to deliver compact, half-day learning sessions across North America. Building on its flagship LIVE and IGNITE events, the global IT research and advisory firm's LEVEL-UP Series is focused on strategic, skills-based development that blends research insights with hands-on application. With events scheduled in major cities throughout 2025 and 2026, such as Washington, Toronto, and New York, the series will provide IT professionals with expert-led instruction, actionable deliverables, and peer networking opportunities to strengthen their capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and leadership, while connecting with peers in their region.

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the launch of its new LEVEL-UP Series, a strategic initiative delivering half-day, on-site training sessions at no cost for IT professionals across North America. Designed to provide immersive and interactive learning experiences, the series will foster peer connections and equip participants with critical skills in AI architecture, cybersecurity incident response, and IT leadership through the global IT research and advisory firm's training and development solutions.

Building on the success of Info-Tech's flagship LIVE conferences and IGNITE regional series, LEVEL-UP expands the firm's event ecosystem by focusing specifically on workforce development and professional growth. Each session will provide actionable tools and hands-on training to ensure that by the time the session is complete, participants can apply immediate impact within their organizations.

"The LEVEL-UP Series is designed to close critical skill gaps for IT teams in a fast-changing technology environment," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "These half-day training sessions will give IT professionals tangible tools and strategies to strengthen their organizations while advancing their own development. It's a powerful way to help Info-Tech's members move from strategy to execution."

Info-Tech's LEVEL-UP Series at a Glance

The LEVEL-UP Series offers a clear structure designed to maximize professional development. Each half-day session is led by Info-Tech experts and combines instruction, exercises, and opportunities for peer networking and collaboration. While larger conferences cover a broad range of topics, these complementary, compact-format events focus specifically on developing workforce capabilities in three core areas: AI, cybersecurity readiness, and IT leadership.

Attendees will also leave with tangible deliverables, including playbooks, reference maps, and runbooks, that reinforce their individual growth and leadership capabilities. These resources are designed to help participants apply new skills with confidence, strengthen team performance, and contribute strategically to their organizations' broader technology goals.

Upcoming Info-Tech LEVEL-UP Events for 2025-2026

October 29, 2025: Toronto, Ontario – Cybersecurity Workforce Development

Toronto, Ontario November 20, 2025: Seattle, Washington – AI Workforce Development

Seattle, Washington January 14, 2026: Los Angeles, California – Cybersecurity Workforce Development

Los Angeles, California January 20, 2026: Miami, Florida – IT Leadership Development

Miami, Florida – February 10, 2026: Columbus, Ohio – IT Leadership Development

Columbus, Ohio March 12, 2026: New York, New York – AI Workforce Development

New York, New York March 11, 2026: Washington, D.C. – IT Leadership Development

Washington, D.C. March 18, 2026: Atlanta, Georgia – Cybersecurity Workforce Development

Atlanta, Georgia April 8, 2026: Regina, Saskatchewan – AI Workforce Development

Regina, Saskatchewan April 22, 2026: Chicago, Illinois – IT Leadership Development

Chicago, Illinois May 20, 2026: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Cybersecurity Workforce Development

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 14, 2026: Austin, Texas – AI Workforce Development

The LEVEL-UP Series is part of Info-Tech's broader commitment to supporting IT leaders through accessible, regionally focused programming. By delivering targeted, no-cost training directly to local hubs, the firm is expanding opportunities for professional development, helping participants gain strategic skills, build stronger peer connections, and apply research-backed tools to drive transformation within their organizations.

For more information on Info-Tech's LEVEL-UP Series and to register for upcoming sessions, please visit infotech.com/events.

Media Pass Applications for Regional LEVEL-UP Events

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech's LEVEL-UP events to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. To apply for media passes, please contact [email protected].

