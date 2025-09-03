Info-Tech Research Group Announces Singapore Office and Growing Presence in New Zealand as Firm Continues to Expand Global Footprint

Info-Tech Research Group has expanded its global presence with the opening of a new office in Singapore and increased investment in New Zealand. The move strengthens the firm's ability to provide localized, outcome-driven support to IT leaders across Southeast Asia and the broader ANZ region, reflecting growing demand for practical advisory as organizations navigate AI disruption, regulatory change, and the evolving security landscape.

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, one of the fastest-growing IT research and advisory firms in the world, today announced its expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the recent opening of the firm's office in Singapore and an enhanced presence in New Zealand. The news marks another major milestone in Info-Tech's global expansion strategy and reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering localized, hands-on support to IT leaders across Southeast Asia, while also accelerating its growth in the Australia–New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Info-Tech is strengthening its ability to serve its steadily growing global member base. Extending what the firm has built in Australia over the past few years will help service increased regional demand for practical, outcome-focused IT advisory, especially as organizations face ongoing complex challenges ranging from digital transformation to regulatory shifts and rapidly evolving security threats.

"Expanding our presence in APAC is a defining moment in Info-Tech's global growth story," says Tom Zehren, CEO of Info-Tech Research Group. "Our future is global, and our commitment to helping IT leaders succeed has never been stronger. By building out dedicated teams across Southeast Asia and New Zealand, we're ensuring CIOs and technology leaders in these markets have direct access to the tools, frameworks, and guidance they need to confidently navigate a climate of exponential change and uncertainty."

The Singapore office officially opened its doors in late August 2025, with new team members already in place across key functions to support the region's growing client base. In parallel, Info-Tech has invested in strategic hiring across New Zealand, with a focus on building a strong foundation of local expertise to meet rising member demand and further accelerate growth in the region.

As part of the company's global expansion, Byron Rudenno has stepped into the elevated role of Senior Vice President, Europe & Asia-Pacific, at Info-Tech Research Group.

"Rudenno's appointment reflects the growing scale of Info-Tech's international operations and the need for strong, dedicated executive leadership across two of the firm's fastest-growing regions," says Zehren. "In this expanded capacity, Rudenno will oversee strategy and client engagement across Europe, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, ensuring members in these markets have direct access to localized expertise and outcome-driven advisory."

"Across Southeast Asia, CIOs are looking for high-impact, localized support," says Rudenno. "Our established teams in Australia, New Zealand, and now our Singapore office will be on the ground to meet increasing demand for our services with greater proximity and precision. This expansion positions us to address the Asia-Pacific market's rising need for direct, trusted IT advisory and highlights our unique ability to scale alongside the organizations we serve."

"The APAC market is evolving rapidly, and CIOs are prioritizing AI adoption as a driver of transformation while also contending with challenges tied to security and global competition," adds George Khreish, Managing Partner, APAC. "By establishing a stronger local presence in New Zealand and expanding our teams here, we're giving our members the same caliber of AI-focused insights and tailored IT advisory support that we provide in markets such as Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, ensuring leaders have what they need to drive measurable impact."

Alongside regional expansion, Info-Tech is prioritizing talent acquisition and hiring initiatives across APAC.

"As we grow in Southeast Asia and New Zealand, we're committed to creating opportunities for top talent across the region," says Shawn Gibson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Info-Tech. "Our people are at the center of our success, and building strong local teams ensures we can continue delivering meaningful outcomes for our members while creating career opportunities in high-growth markets."

Key highlights of Info-Tech's APAC expansion include:

New Singapore office serving Southeast Asia with advisory, research, and client support teams focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI adoption, and IT governance to help CIOs address regional technology and regulatory challenges.





with advisory, research, and client support teams focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity, AI adoption, and IT governance to help CIOs address regional technology and regulatory challenges. Strategic hiring and increased presence in New Zealand to support local organizations in sectors such as government, education, and financial services where IT leaders are under pressure to modernize infrastructure, improve security posture, and deliver cost-efficient digital services.





to support local organizations in sectors such as government, education, and financial services where IT leaders are under pressure to modernize infrastructure, improve security posture, and deliver cost-efficient digital services. Expanded investment in Australia through Info-Tech's Sydney office as the firm continues to scale support for CIOs as they navigate cloud adoption, hybrid work enablement, and vendor management. This includes the upcoming Info-Tech LIVE conference in Brisbane in March 2026 , which will bring together regional IT leaders to explore and discuss strategies for transformation.





through Info-Tech's office as the firm continues to scale support for CIOs as they navigate cloud adoption, hybrid work enablement, and vendor management. This includes the upcoming Info-Tech LIVE conference in in , which will bring together regional IT leaders to explore and discuss strategies for transformation. Broader Southeast Asia coverage, including Singapore , Malaysia , and the Philippines , with on-the-ground advisory and practical frameworks for emerging trends like AI governance, compliance automation, and resilience planning.





including , , and , with on-the-ground advisory and practical frameworks for emerging trends like AI governance, compliance automation, and resilience planning. Strengthened talent pipeline across APAC through ongoing recruitment of regional experts to deliver practical, outcome-focused advisory tailored to local industries and sectors.





through ongoing recruitment of regional experts to deliver practical, outcome-focused advisory tailored to local industries and sectors. This milestone builds on Info-Tech's continued international growth in the UK and North America , further establishing the company as a trusted partner for CIOs worldwide. The APAC growth news is the latest part of Info-Tech's broader scale-up, with future announcements expected over the coming months.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

