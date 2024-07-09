Info-Tech Research Group Announces New Speakers to Share Transformative Strategies and Leadership Insights at Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

The upcoming Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference is set to deliver transformative insights and strategies for today's IT leaders. The expanded lineup of expert speakers for the September event in Las Vegas sets the stage for groundbreaking discussions on Exponential IT, leadership, and organizational transformation. Attendees will gain practical knowledge on managing technological change, cultivating next-gen IT leaders, and driving innovation to stay competitive in the digital age.

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT research and advisory firm, has unveiled the next round of featured speakers for its upcoming Info-Tech LIVE 2024 conference. Taking place from September 17 to 19, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, the highly anticipated annual industry event will bring together IT executives and professionals from around the world to explore the latest trends in technology and strategies for effective organizational transformation in the era of Exponential IT. The five newly announced speakers will join an already impressive lineup, including Founder & Executive Director of the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), Dr. Timnit Gebru, President of the Signal Foundation, Meredith Whittaker, and bestselling author Daniel Pink. Together, these thought leaders will provide valuable insights and strategies to drive innovation and leadership excellence.

"At Info-Tech LIVE 2024, our featured experts will delve into the transformative power of Exponential IT, providing attendees with actionable insights on driving effective organizational change and leadership," says Gord Harrison, chief research officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our speakers will share strategies on successful transformation management, cultivating future IT leaders, and offering insights on leveraging advanced technologies to navigate the complexities of today's tech landscape. This event is an unparalleled opportunity for IT leaders to equip themselves with the knowledge and tools needed to foster innovation and sustain growth in an increasingly competitive market."

The latest featured experts announced for Info-Tech LIVE 2024 include:

Jack Hakimian, SVP, Research & Advisory Services

With over 30 years of experience in technology and management consulting, Jack Hakimian has served multi-billion-dollar organizations in various industries, including financial services, oil & gas, and telecommunications, as well as federal and state government institutions. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Jack worked for leading consulting firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and IBM. He has led digital business strategy engagements, corporate strategy, and M&A consulting services globally. Hakimian holds a master's degree in computer engineering and an MBA from the ESCP European Business School.

Hakimian will give a feature keynote on the mainstage, titled "M&G 2.0: The Foundation to Exponential IT."

He will also present two breakout sessions during the three-day event:

"Manage Mission-Critical Projects" for the Leadership Summit: Systematically Improve Your IT Department track.

"M&G 2.0: What Has Changed" for the Exponential IT track.

Brittany Lutes, MSc. Research Director, CIO Practice

Brittany Lutes is a Research Director in the CIO Practice at Info-Tech Research Group. She collaborates with IT executives and functional IT leaders to develop visual representations of how their IT organizations will achieve strategic goals through an IT operating model and organizational structure. With a decade of experience in research, Lutes has contributed to various industry outlets such as CIO, InformationWeek, and Technology Magazine. She holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from the University of Guelph and emphasizes a people-oriented approach within organizations.

Lutes is expected to present the keynote, "Crack the Code to Successful Transformation Management," at LIVE 2024. This session will help IT leaders understand the change management process for transformations, the main challenges faced during a transformation, and key factors to succeed and realize the intended value.

She will also present the following breakout sessions:

"Building Strategic Relationships: The CIO's Most Critical Role" for the Leadership Summit: Systematically Improve Your IT Department track.

"Exponential IT: Discover Exponential IT's Next-Generation Operating Model" for the Exponential IT track.

Carlene McCubbin, AVP, CIO Research

Carlene McCubbin is a skilled facilitator, researcher, and advisor, covering key topics in strategy, transformation, and leadership. She has worked with hundreds of clients across public and private sectors to design and execute effective IT organizational changes. Passionate about workforce development and the interconnectedness of employee, digital, and service experiences, McCubbin leads the research agenda at Info-Tech. She earned her Master of Communications Management from McGill University, focusing on internal and external communications, government relations, and change management.

For this year's event, McCubbin will be giving two keynotes, including "Cultivating the Next Generation of IT Leaders" and "Build a Data-Driven Workforce Plan."

She will also present the following sessions:

"Manage and Improve Core IT Capabilities" breakout session for the Exponential IT track.

"AI Talent Debate: Should AI Skills Be Built Internally or Bought Externally?" expert panel for the AI Marketplace track.

Allison Straker, Research Advisory Director

Allison Straker brings two decades of experience in aligning business and IT through relationship management, user experience, business analysis, and consulting roles. She assists IT leaders and executives in better connecting IT and business, focusing on business relationship management, organizational design, experience design, and governance. Straker holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Human-Computer Interaction from the University of Toronto and advocates for the importance of understanding people when implementing technology.

Straker will speak on several panels at the conference, including:

"Bridging the Divide: Business Relationship Management for IT Leaders," a client panel for the Value-Driven IT track.

"Leading in Uncertainty: Navigating the Glass Cliff," a client panel for the Black Professionals in IT track.

Tom Zehren, Chief Executive Officer

Tom Zehren, the chief executive officer of Info-Tech Research Group, initially joined the firm as chief product officer in 2022. Before joining Info-Tech, he spent a decade with McKinsey & Company. Zehren holds a summa cum laude Ph.D. and has served as faculty in Technology Management at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany. He has also been a pro bono advisor to Ashoka Globalizer Summit Fellows and other fast-growing technology firms and VC funds across the US, Canada, and Germany.

At LIVE 2024, Zehren will present the feature keynote, "Exponential IT in Motion: Transform Your Organization by Transforming IT," where he will share the firm's findings on the impact of recent technological change on the IT capability stack and insights on how IT departments can keep pace with the law of accelerating returns.

Other Recent Speaker Announcements for Info-Tech LIVE 2024

