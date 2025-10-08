Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona Adds New Expert Speakers and Sessions on AI, Architecture, and Governance

Info-Tech Research Group has revealed more featured speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona. Taking place October 21–22, 2025, at SLS Barcelona, the two-day European event will bring together CIOs, CISOs, and IT executives from across the globe under the event's theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything." The featured speaker lineup highlights sessions that cover key IT priorities, such as AI strategy, enterprise architecture, and risk management, to provide attendees with practical tools and insights to drive measurable business value.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has revealed the latest round of featured speakers for its upcoming flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona. Taking place October 21–22, 2025, at the SLS Barcelona, the two-day event marks the firm's European debut of its renowned LIVE series. Under the theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything.", the conference will feature a dynamic lineup of sessions that bridge global technology trends with actionable strategies for CIOs, CISOs, IT, and organizational leaders across the EMEA region.

Expanding on previous announcements that include featured keynote speaker Dave Coplin, former Microsoft UK Envisioning Officer, and other industry experts, the recently announced Info-Tech speakers will share in-depth research and advisory insights across AI strategy, leadership development, enterprise architecture, and risk management. Each session is designed to provide attendees with strategic guidance, practical tools, and frameworks to accelerate digital transformation, scale responsibly, and deliver measurable organizational value.

"European organizations are facing both the promise and pressure of exponential technologies," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "From scaling AI responsibly to advancing enterprise architecture and strengthening risk management, the sessions that will take place at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will give IT leaders the timely frameworks, tools, and peer insight they need to turn the shifts being experienced across the globe into measurable impact for their organizations."

Featured Speakers and Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

The Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona conference will feature an extensive lineup of Info-Tech experts who will bring EMEA-focused perspectives to the stage. Each session will explore how emerging technologies such as agentic AI, automation, and data-driven leadership are transforming IT organizations across Europe and the world. With a strong focus on practical execution, the program will connect regional digital transformation priorities to Info-Tech's research-backed frameworks for sustainable innovation.

Speaker: Valence Howden, Advisory Fellow, Info-Tech Research Group

Valence Howden is an Advisory Fellow at Info-Tech Research Group and an international speaker with over 30 years of experience helping organizations enhance governance, strategy, and risk management. A 2023 and 2024 HDI Top 25 Thought Leader in Service Management, Howden also serves as Canada's Standards Council Chair and ISO delegate for IT Governance and Service Management.

Session: Building a Risk Roadmap for Today's Uncertain Era

In this interactive breakout session, participants will learn how to evolve their organization's approach to risk management to better handle uncertainty and emerging technology threats. Howden will show how to identify opportunities for integrated, adaptive practices that strengthen resilience and enable confident decision-making.

Speaker: Andy Neill, Vice President, Technical Counselor Program, Info-Tech Research Group

Andy Neill is Vice President of Global Services and Chief Architect at Info-Tech Research Group, specializing in enterprise architecture and data strategy. With over two decades of experience, Neill leads initiatives that help organizations strengthen architecture maturity and connect data strategy to business outcomes. Neill also founded Info-Tech's Technical Counselor Program and is a former adjunct professor at the University of Toronto.

Session: The Enterprise Architecture Playbook: Secrets & Steps to Systematically Achieve IT Excellence

During this workshop, participants will explore the methodology behind Info-Tech's 12-step Enterprise Architecture Playbook and learn how to apply it within their own environments. The session will provide a hands-on, guided experience to assess the current maturity of their teams and organizations. The result will be a personalized roadmap for evolving enterprise architecture from reactive to strategic.

Speaker: Altaz Valani, Principal Advisory Director, Info-Tech Research Group

As a Principal Advisory Director for AI at Info-Tech Research Group, Altaz Valani has extensive experience in secure software development and technology leadership. Previously Director of Insights Research at Security Compass and serving in senior roles at KPMG, as well as a former Vice Chair of The Security Forum at The Open Group and Board Member at OASIS, Valani is recognized for his research and thought leadership in balancing innovation with governance and security.

Session: Operational Framework for Rolling Out AI

In this technology keynote, attendees will gain an understanding of how to scale AI initiatives responsibly across their organizations. Valani's session will explore how to prevent fragmentation, strengthen alignment between business and IT, and establish a sustainable AI operating model that ensures measurable, long-term value.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona, attendees will experience a mix of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops, and analyst meetings that combine strategic vision with actionable guidance. They'll gain research-driven frameworks, personalized analyst advice, and peer insights focused on today's top IT priorities, including AI adoption, architecture advancement, and risk management. With economic uncertainty and the rapid adoption of AI, EMEA organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize. These sessions will provide leaders with the clarity and confidence to make technology decisions that drive resilience and growth.

As part of Info-Tech's expanding global conference series, the Barcelona edition builds on the success of previous LIVE events in Brisbane, Australia, and Las Vegas, United States. This event will be followed by the final Canadian stop in Montreal, on November 25-26, 2025, before the series returns to Brisbane on March 17-18, 2026.

