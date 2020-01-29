Infinitus donates 6 million yuan in cash and supplies to support prevention and treatment efforts in dealing with 2019-nCoV

Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., a purveyor of healthy products and solutions, set up a new coronavirus epidemic prevention and control group as soon as they heard the first news reports about the new disease and received guidance from the government authorities. The firm adjusted the production and operation in a timely manner, and also it implemented the measures as per the requirements and initiatives put in place by governments and responsible authorities at all levels.

After learning about the initiatives of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese calling for donations from members of Chinese communities worldwide, Infinitus donated 5 million yuan (approx. USD720,000) to the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China through the Si Li Ji Ren Foundation as a special fund to combat 2019-nCoV. The donation was sent directly to the affected areas in and around Wuhan.

At the same time, in response to the urgent demand for various kinds of protective supplies at Nanfang Hospital Affiliated to Southern Medical University, Infinitus immediately communicated with the hospital and donated one million yuan (approx. USD144,000) in supplies, including hand sanitizers and air purifiers, to help prevent and control the epidemic in Guangdong province.

Infinitus will continue to pay attention to the development of the epidemic and provide more assistance in combatting it.

