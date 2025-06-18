Infinite Uptime Unlocks Production Reliability for Heavy Industries with PlantOS™ at Global Steel Dynamics Forum

"U.S. manufacturers demand scalability and ROI clarity and Infinite Uptime's PlantOS™ meets that bar with proven outcomes."

– Chaitanya Bulusu, SVP & Business Head – Americas, Infinite Uptime

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- At the Global Steel Dynamics Forum, Infinite Uptime launched PlantOS™ and Production Outcomes as a Service (POaaS) globally. PlantOS™, an AI-driven manufacturing intelligence platform, focuses on value delivery, unlocking production reliability by delivering measurable outcomes, such as 99.97% equipment availability and up to 2% energy reduction per unit produced for heavy industries.

Infinite Uptime MD & CEO, Raunak Bhinge presenting during the inaugural session. Infinite Uptime Team with Global Steel Manufacturers. (PRNewsfoto/Infinite Uptime Inc.) Infinite Uptime Team with Global Steel Manufacturers. (PRNewsfoto/Infinite Uptime Inc.)

Production Reliability is a balance of metric and mindset. PlantOS™ empowers partners to attain this balance from parameter to plant level. Infinite Uptime's POaaS focuses on outcome-centric production reliability, guaranteed performance, and cost certainty. Powered by PlantOS™, the outcomes are delivered through a layered combination of device-agnostic sensing, vertical-specific AI, and human expertise.

Explore the Potential of Production Reliability with PlantOS™

PlantOS™ is a modular, AI-native platform that unifies five functions: Sense & Ingest, Administer & Configure, Diagnose & Analyze, Act & Resolve, and Collaborate & Integrate. It captures data from any sensor—vibration, acoustics, temperature—using the proprietary piezoelectric and MEMS (Micro-electromechanical systems) technology, even in extreme conditions like 150°C or 2 rpm, and across a variety of industrial environment settings—corrosive to explosive.

PlantOS™'s vertical AI models, tailored for industries like metal & cement, deliver 99.97% fault prediction accuracy validated across 53,026 installations. The collaborative Outcome Assistant then routes persona-specific insights—diagnostic alerts for engineers, ROI metrics for CFOs—ensuring insights lead to action.

PlantOS™ combines 24/7 remote support, domain expertise and intuitive AI, bridging skills gaps to simplify adoption and foster trust.

Discover PlantOS™ in our Frost & Sullivan Executive Interview

PlantOS™'s impact is evident across various heavy industries. With the largest install base of over 84 MTPA in terms of steel production, Infinite Uptime has digitized, monitored, and safeguarded every second on 214 steel production sites globally. JSW, the world's most valuable steel company, gained 25,842 hours of additional production uptime, leading to higher throughput, lower costs, improved sustainability, and millions in revenue and operational resilience.

"Infinite Uptime has been a strategic partner of JSW for the last four years, playing a pivotal role in transforming & optimizing our Steel, Cement and Paint Plant production outputs."

– Rishi Shroff, CEO, JSW New Age

Uncover JSW's transformative success story with PlantOS™

Infinite Uptime's outcome-based contracts align with the rising demand for rapid ROI, delivering measurable value within 6–12 months.

To explore how PlantOS™ can empower you to unlock production outcomes, visit Infinite Uptime's website today.

About Infinite Uptime:

Infinite Uptime's revolutionary PlantOS™ & Production Outcomes-as-a-Service (POaaS) solution has saved 83,988 hours of production time for 801 plants across 26 countries. It empowers heavy industries to achieve 99.97% equipment availability and up to 2% energy reduction per unit produced.

To learn more, visit www.infiniteuptime.com.

