Infinite Investment Systems Expands Foundational Financial Technology Services in Canada Through Acquisition of Paramax

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Infinite Investment Systems ("Infinite"), a leading Canadian provider of wealth management and investment operations technology, today announced the acquisition of Paramax Solutions Inc., a Canadian provider of post-trade technology solutions for the debt and equity markets.

The acquisition marks an important milestone in Infinite's growth and reflects the company's continued investment in the foundational technologies that support Canada's financial services industry.

For more than two decades, Infinite has helped Canadian firms strengthen operations, improve data integrity, and scale their businesses through solutions including Harmony™, Data.iQ™, Melody™ and Client Portal. The addition of Paramax expands Infinite's expertise into another critical area of financial services infrastructure and supports its long-term vision of delivering foundational technology that enables operational excellence across the investment lifecycle.

"Paramax has built an outstanding reputation for delivering trusted technology that supports Canada's financial markets," said Ali Zahedi, Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Investment Systems. "By bringing our organizations together, we are expanding our expertise, strengthening our capabilities, and reinforcing our commitment to the foundational technologies that financial institutions rely on every day."

Paramax is recognized for its specialized post-trade technology and capital markets expertise. Its solutions and domain knowledge complement Infinite's strengths in wealth operations, investment accounting, data management, and enterprise technology.

Gary Stephenson and David Pollock, Co-Founders of Paramax, added, "Operational excellence has always been at the core of what we do. Infinite has built a strong reputation across the Canadian financial services industry, and we believe this combination creates a strong foundation for continued innovation and client success."

As part of Infinite's continued growth, Leila Ouji has been appointed President, Portfolio Management Solutions. In this role, she will lead the company's portfolio management technology business, including Harmony, Melody and Client Portal. Her appointment is accompanied by the promotion of Zeenat Haq to EVP, Client Services, and Lisa Ni to VP, System Support, further strengthening Infinite's leadership team.

"Harmony remains the cornerstone of our portfolio management offering and an important part of our future," said Ouji. "Our commitment to Harmony clients remains unwavering. We will continue investing in the platform, enhancing its capabilities, and helping firms navigate the operational challenges and growth opportunities ahead. The addition of Paramax strengthens the expertise and capabilities available across Infinite and enhances our ability to support clients as their businesses evolve."

Clients of both organizations will continue to receive the same high level of service and support they have come to expect from our team. Infinite remains committed to investing in both the Paramax and Harmony platforms while continuing to strengthen the technology, expertise, and partnerships that have defined the company's success for more than two decades. All Paramax team members will continue in their current roles, and Infinite clients will continue to be supported by the same dedicated teams they know and trust.

About Infinite Investment Systems

Infinite Investment Systems is a Canadian technology company dedicated to helping wealth management firms unlock the power of their data. For more than 20 years, Infinite has provided innovative software and services that support portfolio management, investment operations, client engagement, data management, and business growth. Its solutions include Harmony™, Data.iQ™, Melody™ and Client Portal.

About Paramax Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2002, Paramax is a Canadian financial technology company specializing in clearing, settlement, and straight-through processing solutions for participants in the Canadian debt and equity markets. Through its specialized technology and deep capital markets expertise, Paramax helps financial institutions streamline post-trade operations through trade matching and confirmation, depository connectivity, real-time trade reporting, and operational consulting services.

SOURCE Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

Media Contact: Chris Zegers, VP, Marketing & Brand, Infinite Investment Systems, [email protected]