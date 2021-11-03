Infinite And Interfacial Head To Formnext 2021 To Take Part In The Next Generation Of Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions

Interfacial is the innovation engine behind Infinite's portfolio of novel materials. Infinite recently launched AquaSys ® 120 and AquaSys ® 180, water-soluble support filament that pair with popular build materials ranging from PLA to PEEK to support complex geometries. And this spring, it launched Caverna™ PP, a 3D printing filament that allows users to create lightweight micro-porous, foam-like parts resembling a sponge.

Attendees will have direct access to Infinite's disruptive materials—and the minds behind them. They can demo and sample Caverna PP and AquaSys 120 and 180. They can also directly connect with the Infinite and Interfacial innovation teams on-site to discuss their additive manufacturing challenges or the future of 3D printing. Infinite and Interfacial's printing partners Arburg, Aon, and Ultimaker will also be showcasing live demos of their products. This event is a unique opportunity to not just learn more about additive manufacturing, but to meet with like-minded experts to pave the way for future innovations.

"At Formnext, we're hoping to pull back the curtain, not just on the technologies we use, but the processes behind them," says Chief Operating Officer and Member of Interfacial, Dr. Jeffrey J. Cernohous. "There are a lot of fascinating components behind the development and innovation processes, and we can't wait to see what conversations they spark."

For more information regarding Formnext 2021, visit: https://infinitematerialsolutions.com/us/en/learn/events/formnext-2021

Infinite Material Solutions LLC is based in Prescott, Wisconsin, USA, and manufactures, markets and sells wholly unique materials for additive manufacturing. The company was founded as a joint venture between Nagase America, a multinational manufacturer-distributor of raw materials and specialty chemicals, and Interfacial Consultants (IFC), a Wisconsin-based firm focused on the design, de-risking and deployment of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, transportation, packaging, consumer, and specialty chemicals markets.

To learn more about Infinite, visit: https://infinitematerialsolutions.com/

