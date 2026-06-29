INFiLED Announces Continued Project Momentum for ARmk2 Rental LED Platform

From touring stages to outdoor events, ARmk2 brings secure setup, controlled configurations, rental-grade protection and high-refresh visuals into one versatile LED platform.

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- INFiLED today announced continued project momentum for its ARmk2 rental LED platform, citing representative projects across festival, broadcast and theatre touring environments, including Tomorrowland Belgium, UMK2026 in Finland and the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Global Tour. These applications highlight ARmk2's role in high-pressure rental workflows, from transport and setup to creative configuration, service access and final visual delivery.

Where Rental Screens Earn Trust

INFiLED ARmk2 Series Design details of the INFiLED ARmk2 Series Selected projects featuring the INFiLED ARmk2 Series

Rental LED screens earn trust long before the audience sees the first image. They move through trucks, loading docks, rigging points, stage decks and tight production schedules. One show may call for a clean flat backdrop. The next may require a curved stage wall, an outdoor main screen, a touring theatre setup or an xR/VP environment.

In this rhythm, a rental screen is judged by how consistently it performs under production pressure. It needs to connect quickly, align cleanly, adapt to different stage concepts, withstand repeated movement and stay serviceable when time is limited. INFiLED ARmk2 brings these demands into one rental platform, where speed, control, protection and performance work as one coordinated system.

Trust Starts with Secure Setup

Fast setup matters, but the real value is certainty. A screen that goes up quickly still needs clear locking status, tight cabinet connection and controlled vertical alignment.

ARmk2 addresses this through a quick locking system for left-right cabinet connection, a color-changing warning design for easier identification of unlocked locks, and telescopic positioning locks for tighter upper-lower alignment. These details turn speed into a more controlled onsite process. Crews read the hardware more clearly, reduce guesswork and move from cabinet placement to screen completion with greater confidence.

For rental teams, installation speed becomes production value when every connection is easier to confirm.

Secure Setup Opens Creative Control

Rental stages rarely stay in one shape. Concerts, exhibitions, theatre productions and xR/VP environments often move between flat surfaces, curved backdrops and more sculptural scenic designs. INFiLED ARmk2 supports teams working across those formats while keeping each layout within a familiar rental workflow.

The platform supports 9 adjustable curvature settings: 0°, ±2.5°, ±5°, ±7.5° and ±10°. This keeps flat and curved configurations within a clear adjustment range. For wider creative use, INFiLED ARmk2 is compatible with MC Series for 90° designs and X Series for larger curved structures.

This is where ARmk2 moves beyond a curvable rental cabinet. Its cross-series flexibility allows rental inventories to respond to more stage geometries, while keeping the operating logic familiar from one production to the next.

Creative Control Needs Rental-Grade Protection

Every creative setup depends on equipment prepared to travel, return and perform again. In rental work, the areas that matter most are clear: the LED surface, cabinet edges, service path and transport process.

ARmk2 brings these areas into the system design. INFiLED's ArmorLED technology reinforces the LED surface against handling stress and onsite impact, strengthening one of the most exposed parts of a rental screen during repeated use. Metal edge protection adds further durability around the cabinet areas most likely to face contact during transport, installation and operation.

Service access follows the same practical logic. Front and rear service access, clip-on masks and tool-free PDU replacement keep key maintenance steps direct when onsite recovery matters. The lightweight magnesium alloy frame and matched dolly also support more organized handling, keeping cabinets and accessories moving together from pack-up to redeployment.

This turns protection into production continuity, keeping the system ready for the next setup.

Performance Holds Under Production Pressure

INFiLED ARmk2's key specifications are strongest when read through production decisions.

For bright stages and camera-facing scenes

Up to 5000 nits brightness supports strong image presence in outdoor and camera-facing production environments, while 7,680 Hz refresh rate supports smoother visuals for live production and camera-facing applications. Pixel-by-pixel calibration further supports the color consistency across repeated use.





Up to 5000 nits brightness supports strong image presence in outdoor and camera-facing production environments, while 7,680 Hz refresh rate supports smoother visuals for live production and camera-facing applications. Pixel-by-pixel calibration further supports the color consistency across repeated use. For larger screen structures

ARmk2 supports up to 20 cabinets in stacking or single-row hoisting under a 10:1 safety factor, giving technical teams a clear reference for larger rental screen planning.





ARmk2 supports up to 20 cabinets in stacking or single-row hoisting under a 10:1 safety factor, giving technical teams a clear reference for larger rental screen planning. For open-air event conditions

In outdoor use, the matched bracket supports wind resistance up to 20 m/s, adding structural confidence for festivals, carnivals and outdoor event environments.

Together, these details support practical production decisions: visual presence under strong light, structural planning for larger screens and added stability for open-air event conditions.

Project Record Turns Capability into Confidence

At Tomorrowland Belgium, INFiLED ARmk2 LED panels supported one of the world's most recognized festival environments, placing the platform in a setting defined by scale, creativity and production intensity.

For UMK2026 in Finland, INFiLED ARmk2 formed a 21 × 7 m upstage screen in a fast-paced live broadcast environment, where scale, speed and technical precision had to move together. In the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Global Tour, INFiLED ARmk2 served a theatre rental production shaped by international touring, changing venue conditions and the need for consistent immersive storytelling.

Viewed together, these examples place ARmk2 across three production pressures: festival scale, broadcast precision and touring adaptability. MediaPro's acquisition of 2000 sqm of INFiLED ARmk2 panels further reinforces the platform's value as repeatable rental inventory across service regions.

For fast-moving productions, INFiLED ARmk2 keeps creative ambition connected to the operational discipline that rental work demands. It offers production teams a mature LED platform ready for the next stage, the next venue and the next show.

Website: www.infiled.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE INFiLED