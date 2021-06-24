Infamous legacy cannabis brand Ghost Drops poised to disrupt the legal market; acquires global industry expert Gene Bernaudo to lead the charge

Ghost Drops looks to capitalize on the very essence of what the legal market has been trying to achieve since its conception in 2018: large-scale conversion of loyal legacy customers to the legal market. The quality and innovation that made Ghost Drops famous in the legacy market will never change, but it will now be more accessible than ever – as Ghost Drops looks to capitalize on its loyal cult following and 78,000+ existing consumers.

To drive the Ghost Drops legal market expansion, Bernaudo has been named Chief Executive Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer, based in Toronto, ON. Formerly President and Global Head of Cannabis for international cannabis brand Ignite, Bernaudo brings to Ghost Drops extensive business experience establishing and growing cannabis brands in Canada, as well as a comprehensive rolodex of industry contacts and partnerships.

Bernaudo's industry experience will be a huge asset to Ghost Drops, as the company looks to make its mark on Canada's legal cannabis scene.

"I am ecstatic to have been chosen to represent one of Canada's most iconic legacy brands through their transition into the legal market. Our differentiator is that we're bringing legacy market tools to the table and merging the best of both worlds," Bernaudo says.

"I'm proud to join what is unquestionably one of the most talented teams ever assembled in the cannabis space. I truly look forward to leading them to success."

About Ghost Drops:

Ghost Drops is redefining cannabis in Canada.

Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Ghost Drops model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis.

Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Ghost Drops built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Ghost Drops business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen.

website: www.ghostdrops.com

Follow Ghost Drops on Instagram: @ghostdropscanda

SOURCE Ghost Drops

For further information: please contact [email protected]