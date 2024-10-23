Inex One Report Reveals the B2B and Healthcare Survey Sample Industry Exceeds $1.1 Billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Inex One, a leading market research platform, today announced the release of its groundbreaking report, "The State of the B2B and Healthcare Survey Sample Industry." The report reveals that the global B2B and healthcare survey sample market reached a staggering $1.1 billion in 2023, a 5% increase from the previous year.

Inex One conducted a comprehensive bottom-up analysis of the market, estimating the B2B survey sample portion of revenue for 50 leading survey firms, panel firms, and expert networks. This in-depth research was supported by over 100 interviews with industry leaders and extensive data collection from various sources.

"We are thrilled to unveil this first-ever comprehensive market analysis of the B2B and Healthcare survey sample industry," said Max Friberg, CEO at Inex One. "Our findings illustrate the growing demand for high-quality survey data to inform strategic decision-making worldwide, and the flight-to-quality as traditional B2C methods struggle to maintain quality."

The report positions B2B and Healthcare surveys within the broader context of the insights industry, which industry association ESOMAR estimated to be worth $142 billion globally. Inex One's analysis profiles the distinct B2B and Healthcare survey segment, and the leading survey vendors within it.

Key Findings from the Report:

Online survey providers play a crucial role in delivering high-quality data to strategy, investment, and market research teams.

About Inex One

Inex One is a leading digital platform and marketplace that connects strategy consulting firms, private equity firms, corporates strategy teams, market research firms, and other professionals with the best expert networks and survey providers worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 clients globally, Inex One offers an unparalleled user experience, streamlining the management of expert calls and delivering valuable insights. For more information, please visit www.inex.one.

