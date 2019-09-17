INETCO Unveils Next Generation Payment Data Acquisition and Machine Learning Capabilities for Real-time Fraud Detection and Prevention

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- INETCO® Systems Limited, specialists in real-time transaction data applications, today announced the release of INETCO Insight® 7. Combining real-time payment data acquisition, a highly configurable rules-based alerting engine and adaptive machine learning capabilities, INETCO Insight 7 features a fraud configuration designed to help financial institutions and payment processors to:

Detect and isolate front-end payment fraud attacks in real-time

Reduce revenue loss associated with breaches to payment switches and internal systems

Improve risk scoring precision so legitimate customers are not blocked from accessing their accounts

Available as an On-Premise or Cloud hosted solution, INETCO Insight 7 is the perfect answer for any sized bank, credit union, independent ATM deployer or payment processor that is keen to evolve their payment fraud strategy and implement an adaptive solution for:

Real-time suspicious activity monitoring, card-present fraud, card-not-present fraud and transaction reversal fraud





Real-time transaction risk scoring, payment outlier detection and the blocking of offending card transactions at the IP or firewall level





Real-time detection of "man-in-the-middle" attacks, cash-out attacks and increased security of the payments switch

INETCO Insight 7 instantly screens for transaction behavioral anomalies such as EMV fallbacks or reversal rates, high withdrawal velocity, abnormal numbers of high-value transactions and suspicious repeat card usage at specific ATM or POS terminal locations. Payments data is continuously fed into a rules-based alerting engine and an adaptive machine learning model that examines transactions in real-time, rebuilds individual customer risk models on the fly, and extracts behavioral patterns from past card transactions that signal potential fraud.

"Real-time transaction risk scoring on an individual customer basis is a game changing advancement from existing approaches that only rebuild customer models as part of a scheduled batch ETL (extract, transform and load) process," says Ugan Naidoo, CTO of INETCO. "The result is more precise risk scores for all types of card-present and card-not-present transactions, a streamlined escalation process and less customer friction."

INETCO Insight 7 also removes the common challenge associated with acquiring real-time data across disparate data stores, multiple channels and different data update frequencies. Rich contextual information related to each payment transaction is independently captured - straight off the network and in real-time - while remaining out of band so that no delays or points of failure are introduced. All the various message fields, metadata, response/request timings and network communications information contained within each transaction are automatically parsed out, making it possible to leverage this data for immediate investigation, adaptive behavioral analytics and forecasting.

Multi-link correlation capabilities provide a one-stop view into the entire round trip transaction path, making it easy to audit every end-to-end payment transaction journey independently of the payment switch. If there has been malware placed on a system that overrides existing fraud controls and is responsible for a "man-in-the-middle" or an ATM cash-out type of attack, financial institutions and processors will instantly know when a front-end ISO transaction is not married with a back-end database transaction, or if there have been modified fields in the request/response message.

To learn more about INETCO Insight 7, attend an upcoming online demo session on Tuesday, October 1st at 11AM SGT | 1PM EDT | 2PM BST, or contact insight@inetco.com.

About INETCO

INETCO® builds smart technology that makes real-time transaction data workable for customer journey insights, operational performance, and early warning fraud detection and prevention. Areas of expertise include payment data acquisition, transaction-level monitoring and machine learning capabilities designed to help IT operations, fraud management, and line of business teams improve profitability, reduce risk of fraud attacks and deliver an amazing customer experience. INETCO's proven solutions are currently deployed in over 50 different countries. Happy INETCO Insight® and INETCO Analytics® partners and customers include some of the world's largest companies spanning the banking, payment services and retail industries.

INETCO News Media Contact: Laura Fear, +1.604.451.1567, lauranfear@inetco.com

