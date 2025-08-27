INEOS Styrolution expands its supply of recycled polystyrene for dairy packaging across German supermarkets

New sour cream cups with 30% recycled content to be available in many ALDI SÜD stores

This collaboration reflects growing industry shift toward circular polystyrene food-contact packaging

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- INEOS Styrolution has launched its latest circular packaging breakthrough: sour cream cups made with 30% recycled polystyrene, available in ALDI SÜD stores across Germany since the beginning of this year. Developed in collaboration with development partner ALDI SÜD and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, this marks a major step forward in scaling sustainable food packaging for mass-market use. In July 2025, these sour cream cups were recognised with the German Packaging Award in the "Sustainability: recycled content" category.

Sour cream cups from ALDI SÜD

This is the second commercial roll-out of food-grade recycled polystyrene by INEOS Styrolution with a leading German retailer, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the race to decarbonise packaging.

"INEOS Styrolution is turning the promise of recycled polystyrene into a practical reality," said Rob Buntinx, President EMEA. "We're proving that circular solutions can meet both food safety standards and performance demands. We're calling on the entire value chain to join us in making circularity the new normal."

This move comes as the packaging industry prepares for stricter EU rules under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). INEOS Styrolution has already submitted a formal EFSA application for its novel recycling technology underscoring its commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation.

With multiple food-grade applications already on the market and more to follow, INEOS Styrolution is helping drive a fundamental shift: from single-use plastics to scalable, circular solutions fit for the future.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the number one producer of high-performance styrenics, offering a broad portfolio that comprises styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS, and advanced styrenics. The company delivers customised solutions for customers across automotive, healthcare, electronics, household, construction, packaging, toys, sports and leisure sectors. With more than 90 years of innovation in material science and 16 production sites worldwide, INEOS Styrolution combines global reach with local expertise to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This includes bringing safe, sustainable, and high-performing products to market and supporting their efforts toward meeting their sustainability targets.

INEOS Styrolution is fully owned by INEOS Group.

For further information, please visit: www.ineos-styrolution.com

