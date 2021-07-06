INEOS reveals Grenadier interior: ready for anything work and life throws at it

"When we started thinking about the Grenadier's interior, we looked carefully at modern aircraft, boats and even tractors for inspiration, where switches are sited for optimal function, regular controls are close to hand, auxiliary ones are further away," said Toby Ecuyer, Head of Design. "You can see the same approach in the Grenadier: the layout is functional and logical, designed with ease of use in mind. It has everything you need and nothing you don't."

Toggle switches and dials on the centre and overhead consoles are widely spaced and clearly labelled. Auxiliary switches have been built in, pre-wired to support the addition of winches, work lights and other accessories.

Advanced technology is included only where it benefits functionality and usability. The infotainment system is accessed via a 12.3-inch touchscreen, or by using a rotary dial. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration means users can rely on smartphone navigation which will always be up to date. And the off-road pathfinder navigation system allows drivers to programme, follow and record their route via waypoints, when roads and tracks are left behind.

With hard-wearing surface materials throughout, the Grenadier is designed to endure. Drain plugs in the rubber flooring and wipe-down upholstery mean the interior can be hosed out. Water-resistant anti-stain Recaro seats provide ergonomic support and comfort on or off the road. Carpets and leather upholstery will be available for those aiming to leave the mud and sand outside.

Stowage space has been maximised, with a dry storage box under the rear seat, a lockable central console cubby box, and secure side-mounted storage in the rear load area. There is also scope for individualisation, with a wide range of interior options and accessories to help each owner customise the Grenadier to best perform its role.

Dirk Heilmann, INEOS Automotive's CEO, said: "Inside and out, the Grenadier has been designed to do a job - to get people and their kit where they want to go in comfort, in control and with no fuss. It just works."

130 second-phase Grenadier prototypes are currently half-way through their target of 1.8 million kilometres of gruelling testing around the world. Next stage: the dunes of Morocco.

Reservations will open from October 2021 and deliveries will start from July 2022.

About INEOS Grenadier

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian, hard-working 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4x4 development and manufacturing.

Combining rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour, the Grenadier will be a truly uncompromising 4x4 built from the ground up. Engineered to overcome all conditions, it will provide best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability to those who depend on a vehicle as a working tool, wherever they are in the world.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS Group (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 22,000 people across 34 businesses, with a production network spanning 183 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2019, INEOS had sales of circa $61bn and EBITDA of around $6bn.

