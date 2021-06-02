INEO to Present at Upcoming 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

SURREY, BC, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce that Kyle Hall, INEO's CEO will be participating in the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI virtual conference.  Mr. Hall's presentation will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:30pm EST (10:30am PST) on Track #1.

INEO provides location based, targeted digital advertising and analytics solutions integrated with retail theft protection systems. The technology is patented with over 4 years of development and testing. The Company was founded in 2016 by Chairman, Greg Watkin, and joined by CEO, Kyle Hall, who previously built and sold a TSX listed company to Staples. INEO raised $7.0M in March 2021. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)
The LD Micro Invitational XI is a three-day, virtual investor conference expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes.  For more information and to register for this event, visit:
https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/ 

About INEO Tech Corp.         

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers, advertisers and brands with The INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft.  The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores.  INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO".  For more information please visit:  www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

