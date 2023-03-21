INEO to Participate in Upcoming Retail Loss Prevention and Out-of-Home Advertising Conferences

Retail Secure Conference will be taking place in Mississauga, ON , March 21, 2023

SURREY, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company's representatives will be participating in the following upcoming industry conferences:

Retail Secure Conference: Canada's Loss Prevention Conference

Date: March 21, 2023

Location: Mississauga, ON

Booth: The International Centre – Booth #11 (in Prosegur Security's booth)

Website: https://rccretailsecure.ca/

2023 OAAA/Geopath OOH Media Conference

Date: March 27-29, 2023

Location: Nashville, TN

Website: https://oaaa.org/news/conferences-2023-oaaa-ooh-media-conference/

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, will be attending both conferences. Additionally, the INEO Welcoming System will be showcased inside the Prosegur Security booth at the Retail Secure Conference.

Hosted by Retail Council of Canada, RCC's Retail Secure Conference brings top retail loss prevention experts, industry suppliers, security and law enforcement professionals together to explore actionable systems and forward-thinking retail solutions. This annual event for retail loss prevention professionals is Canada's only retail conference developed specifically to address contemporary preventative loss mitigation strategies.

Organized by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America, the OAAA/Geopath OOH Media Conference is the industry's premier conference, bringing together a stellar line-up of brand and agency executives and industry thought leaders, who will explore OOH's BreakThrough: how the industry breaks through the noise, breaks down the physical-digital divide and breaks up obstacles or misconceptions.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: (TSXV: INEO ; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/INEOsolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.

For further information: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, INEO Tech Corp., [email protected], (604) 572-6392