INEO Advertising Fill Rates Climb Across its Network

Advertising fill rates are accelerating on the INEO Welcoming Network as a result of partnerships with media sales and programmatic advertising companies.

SURREY, BC, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO) ("INEO" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of location based digital advertising, data analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce an increase in the Company's fill rates for its advertising inventory on the INEO Welcoming Network. In November, the majority of INEO's systems which have been installed for four months or more, had 100% of the available advertising time booked with paying customers.

INEO is also delighted to highlight an agreement with one of Canada's most reputable wineries, who is advertising on many of the Company's systems to promote the launch of one of their new brands. This collaboration is of particular note as it will be the first time a video advertisement will be played on the INEO Welcoming Network. This wine brand's advertising is well timed to coincide with the busy holiday season, when foot traffic is expected to increase significantly across the network of independent liquor stores served by INEO.

"We are continuing to increase our advertising fill rates as we on-board new brands to our network," commented Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "INEO's digital-out-of-home (DOOH) solutions provide brands and advertisers with premium location-based retail advertising space which is unlike any other offering. Furthermore, with our retail liquor store customers being deemed essential services, the advertising abilities of the INEO Welcoming Network are performing strongly in the face of the current COVID-19 situation."

Advertising bookings are accelerating on the INEO Welcoming Network as a result of partnerships with media sales and programmatic advertising companies. The previously announced addition of Consumer Media Solutions (CMS) of Toronto as the Company's media sales representatives and partnership with Montreal based Hivestack's programmatic advertising platform broaden INEO's exposure to new brands and advertisers. These relationships allow INEO to generate new revenue streams from a large pool of advertisers including some of the largest global brands and allow the Company to scale its sales operations without adding significant costs.

About INEO:

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers with the INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network which enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO". For more information please visit www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's Filing Statement dated January 20, 2020 (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

