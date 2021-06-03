Industry-Leading Solutions from OpenText Complement RISE with SAP

Cloud subscriptions of OpenText solutions for SAP applications grew 200% over twelve months, with almost two million subscribed users globally

WATERLOO, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) is a platinum sponsor of the SAPPHIRE NOW® conference where it will showcase how its industry-leading information management solutions, offered as SAP Solution Extensions, complement the RISE with SAP package and empower businesses on their journey to the SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

"There has never been a greater need for immediately accessible information and processes than during this global pandemic—putting cloud-based solutions front and center," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO at OpenText. "Building on our twenty-five year strategic partnership, OpenText and SAP are leading the digital transformation of businesses around the world, harnessing the power of the cloud to enable modern work, improve business agility and accelerate customer growth."

OpenText offers information management solution extensions for SAP software that complement the RISE with SAP offering. These solution extensions are qualified to run with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and help organizations:

Prepare for the cloud by streamlining and simplifying data and content migration

Improve productivity and collaboration by automating key business processes

Respond to new and changing requirements by speeding time to value with an intelligent content management approach aligned with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

"Working with our partners, our goal is to simplify the move to the cloud for customers and to deliver continuous innovation throughout their transformation journey," said Karl Fahrbach, chief partner officer at SAP. "OpenText's alignment with RISE with SAP supports that goal."

Driving growth in the cloud

Cloud subscriptions of solution extensions from OpenText for SAP applications grew 200% over the past twelve months, with almost two million users now subscribed globally. OpenText continues to expand its delivery of information management solutions for SAP offerings in the cloud to more regions. Leveraging its partnership with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to extend the OpenText private cloud, OpenText now offers customers in Brazil, Middle East, and South Africa impressive choice and flexibility for in-region deployment of information management solutions for the SAP ecosystem.

OpenText is a proud platinum sponsor of SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP's flagship business and technology conference taking place from June 7-10, 2021 in EMEA and Americas and June 21-24, 2021 in Asia Pacific. Attendees can join OpenText sessions here and schedule time to meet with OpenText at SAPPHIRE NOW here.

For more information on the OpenText and SAP partnership, visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/partners-and-alliances/strategic-partners/sap.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Nicole Lavell, OpenText, 226-821-5189, [email protected], http://www.OpenText.com

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

