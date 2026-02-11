Industrio Launches Canadian-Built Operational Intelligence Platform

Developed through a variety of customer deployments, enterprise-grade Signal solution empowers organizations working in data-rich mission-critical environments

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Industrio , a Canadian operational intelligence company founded in 2023, today announced the official launch of Signal , a secure enterprise-grade platform that is already delivering operational intelligence to customers working in complex data-rich environments.

A graphic explaining how Industrio works. (CNW Group/Industrio)

Signal unifies fragmented data, workflows and human decision-making into a single operational view, helping teams make faster, more confident and more effective decisions in mission-critical settings. Rather than entering the market as a conceptual AI product, Signal emerged from three years of repeated customer engagements where operational reliability, governance and security were non-negotiable.

"Today's announcement marks the culmination of Industrio's customer-driven mission to solve real operational challenges with responsible AI-driven technology that works not by replacing people, but by working with them to achieve mission-critical performance," said Edoardo De Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Industrio. "With Signal already in use across systems where failure carries real-world consequences, our platform is grounded in proof, not promises. Instead of chasing hype, we've been working alongside actual customers to understand their needs in order to build secure and scalable operational systems that empower their teams."

Industrio's diverse collaborators include:

Pacific Blue Cross , where Industrio has designed and implemented a digital twin solution processing 150,000 annual healthcare applications. Its dual-layer AI platform models the entire enrollment ecosystem while integrating disparate data systems into a unified view.

, where Industrio is developing a Common Operating Platform (COP) with Digital Twin and AI capabilities in support of the City's major event operations.

, where Industrio is developing a Common Operating Platform (COP) with Digital Twin and AI capabilities in support of the City's major event operations. Unilia Fuel Cells , where Industrio has automated data ingestion from test stations to deliver scalable DataOps architecture and custom reporting dashboards.

Ultimately, Signal is designed to support any critical system that is still struggling with fragmented data despite the promise of AI. "As a platform that is 100-percent Canadian-built, Canadian-owned and enterprise secure, Signal is an ideal candidate for dual-use applications," De Martin said. "With Canada urgently needing technology that unlocks these applications across defence and national infrastructure, Signal is the right platform at the right time."

Unlike narrow task-specific AI tools, Signal is built for environments where:

Data is distributed across multiple systems.

Decisions must remain accountable and explainable.

Human expertise cannot be replaced, only augmented.

Core characteristics include:

Automated data ingestion, threshold-based alerting, scheduled reporting, and event-driven workflows.

Domain-specialized AI agents that provide not just retrieval, but synthesis. Ask a complex question, get a grounded answer in seconds.

A dynamic, real-time model of operational environments -- assets, events, relationships, and status -- that evolves as conditions change.

Model-agnostic architecture that allows customers to swap in the best-fit AI models for their domain without re-architecting.

"Leaders across sectors are becoming more precise about what value means in their operations, and how data drives it," said Arash Ashtiani, Industrio Co-Founder and Head of AI. "Unlike off-the-shelf tools confined to narrow tasks, Signal is purpose-built to support Canada's critical systems. Beyond all the AI hype, Canada and the world need operational intelligence that teams can trust, that's secure by design, and that has been proven in real practice."

About Industrio

Profitable since its 2023 founding, Industrio is a Vancouver-based operational intelligence company building secure, enterprise-grade platforms for complex and data-intensive organizations. With a foundation in real enterprise deployments and a Canadian-focused development imperative, Industrio's Signal platform empowers operational teams to make better and faster decisions across highly regulated and mission-critical environments. For more information about Signal and Industrio's work, visit industrio.ai .

Media Contact



Kathleen Reid

[email protected]

604-724-1242

The media kit is available here .

SOURCE Industrio