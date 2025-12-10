Indivumed and University of Rochester Medical Center expand collaboration for patient-centric discovery of novel therapeutics

Two leading entities in cancer research pledge scientific collaboration to advance precision oncology.

HAMBURG, Germany and ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Indivumed is excited to announce its partnership with the world-renowned Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC). Leveraging Indivumed's proven approach to standardized tissue and clinical data collection for patient-centric cancer R&D, this collaboration aims to accelerate the development of novel cancer therapeutics for patients with high medical need.

An integral resource for patient-centric cancer R&D

Indivumed's innovative platform builds on carefully collected and curated surgical tissue samples and comprehensive clinical data to drive patient-centric cancer research and drug development. URMC's invaluable role includes the collection and processing of high-quality biosamples and clinical patient data, adhering to Indivumed's rigorous standard operating procedures (SOPs). A key advantage is minimizing ischemia time to under ten minutes, ensuring sample integrity and quality.

Priority of the joint research efforts is the creation of well-characterized, patient-derived tumor models (PDTMs) from the very same samples. These cell models, including classical cell cultures, spheroids, and organoids, combined with data insights subsequently serve to advance and de-risk the process of identification, validation, ligand screening, and development of pharmaceutical molecular cancer targets.

Hartmut "Hucky" Land, PhD, Deputy Director of the Wilmot Cancer Institute, is looking forward to the collaboration: "We have worked with Indivumed successfully in the past and our familiarity with their tissue and multi-omics data approach will provide an excellent foundation. The new project will create greater opportunities to identify new therapeutics and biomarkers, uncover insights on the right target-patient match for clinical decision-making, and thus help advance cancer care."

Focusing on advanced stages of specific entities

The collaboration initially focuses on advanced stages of solid cancers with a high medical need, such as colorectal (CRC), pancreatic (PDAC), lung, and breast cancer, with the potential to expand to other cancer types in the future. Insights gained through this partnership will advance Indivumed's ongoing research initiatives and asset development, while offering participating clinicians valuable guidance to inform therapeutic decision-making.

"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with URMC, significantly enhancing our ability to identify novel cancer therapeutics in a truly patient-centered approach," says Hartmut Juhl, CEO and founder of Indivumed. "We will develop primary tumor models for the testing of novel compounds against targets which have been identified by our unique AI-powered data analytical capabilities to bring novel therapeutics to patients as fast and precisely as possible."

With this agreement, the University of Rochester Medical Center joins the Indivumed Global Clinical Network, which already includes a sizeable number of renowned hospitals and leading oncology institutes in North America, Europe and Asia. The collaboration builds on the success of previous collaborations with joint research efforts between the two parties, including a recent publication on the discovery of an alternative way to classify distinct types of colon cancer.





About Wilmot Cancer Institute

University of Rochester's Wilmot Cancer Institute is an NCI-Designated Cancer Center located in Rochester, New York, USA. It serves a population of more than three million people across 27 counties in Western and Central New York and is the region's leader for cancer care and research. As a component of Strong Memorial Hospital, Wilmot Cancer Institute provides specialty cancer care services at the University of Rochester Medical Center and a network of 13 locations throughout the region, including an 88-bed hospital on the campus of the University's Medical Center. Wilmot includes a team of more than 190 oncology physicians, 500-plus oncology nurses, and approximately 115 scientists who investigate many aspects of cancer.

About Indivumed

Indivumed is a biotech company focused on precision oncology. We discover therapeutically novel targets for the development of precision cancer therapeutics and strive for a future in which every cancer patient can benefit from precise therapeutic treatments.

To achieve this goal, we dedicate our skills and knowledge in cancer research to the identification, validation, and preclinical development of first-in-class therapeutics. With more than twenty years of experience and a truly unique resource, based on a standardized collection process that secures a cold ischemia time of under 10 minutes, we are committed to redefining oncology and bringing the best possible therapies to patients. www.indivumed.com

