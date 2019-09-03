Indiva Obtains DTC Eligibility for Common Shares on OTCQX

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

Indiva makes it easier for shareholders to trade common shares in U.S.

LONDON, ON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained eligibility with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its common shares listed on the OTCQX. DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies electronic trading of securities in the United States.

Indiva's common shares, listed on the OTCQX under NDVAF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC's automated processes. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC services also provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

"This is a significant step forward to increase trading volume and liquidity for Indiva's common shares in the United States," Niel Marotta, Indiva's President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), is a member of the United States' Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva's global family of cannabis brands set the standard for quality and innovation. Indiva aims to bring its exceptional portfolio of products to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world as laws permit. Indiva's production facility, based in London, Ontario, includes aeroponic, environmentally-conscious grow rooms and a nearly completed extraction and manufacturing space, which will be able to process 70 tonnes of biomass annually and produce safe, high-quality cannabis-infused edibles. In Canada, Indiva will produce and distribute Ruby Cannabis Sugar™, Sapphire Salt™, Ruby Gems™, as well as the award-winning Bhang Chocolate™, and other derivative products through licence agreements and joint ventures. Click here to connect with INDIVA on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Abernathy, Vice President of Communications, Phone: 613-296-5764, Email: kabernathy@Indiva.com; INVESTOR CONTACT: Steve Low, Investor Relations, Phone: 647-620-5101, Email: slow@Indiva.com