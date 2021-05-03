Indiva Granted Management Cease Trade Order

LONDON, ON, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited ("Indiva" or the "Company") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF) announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has accepted the Company's application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on April 23, 2021, the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in filing its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, its related Management's Discussion and Analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (the "Required Filings") which were due April 30, 2021.

The MCTO restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until such time as the Required Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company's management is diligently working with its auditors to expedite the finalization and filing of the Required Filings. Indiva is not aware of any specific accounting or audit concerns at this time. Indiva anticipates that, with the benefit of additional time and likely no later than May 14, 2021, it will be in a position to complete the Required Filings, including receiving an unqualified audit opinion on the year-end financial statements. The Company will announce details regarding the announcement and release of financial results and the conference call timing in the coming days.

During the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in the National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders, including issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release, so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out above. The Company confirms that there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this news release.

COVID-19

Government and private entities are still assessing the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva has continued to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect its employees. The Company continues to assess the customer, supply chain, and staffing implications of COVID-19 and is committed to making continuous adjustments to minimize disruption and impact. Indiva will remain proactive in its response to the pandemic and compliant with any and all provincial and/or federal policies enacted to protect Canadians.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

