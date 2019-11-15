Indiva Announces Proposed Amendment and Repricing of Outstanding Warrants & Update on Corporate Secretary

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LONDON, ON, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is announcing that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for approval to amend the terms of an aggregate of 9,429,896 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the Company's "reverse takeover" transaction, which was completed on December 15, 2017.

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.90 per common share and are set to expire on December 13, 2019. Under the proposed amendment to the Warrants (the "Proposed Amendment"), the Company will reduce the exercise price of the Warrants from $0.90 to $0.75 and extend the expiry date of the Warrants from December 13, 2019 to December 13, 2020.

The Proposed Amendment is subject to Exchange approval.

Update on Corporate Secretary

The Company is also pleased to announce and confirm that Ms. Jennifer Welsh, Indiva's Chief Financial Officer, is serving as Corporate Secretary of the Company. This became effective when the previous Corporate Secretary resigned.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva's family of cannabis brands set the standard for quality and innovation. Indiva aims to bring its exceptional portfolio of products to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world as laws permit. Indiva's production facility, based in London, Ontario, includes a craft grow operation and an extraction and manufacturing space, which can process 70 tonnes of biomass annually and produce safe, high-quality, cannabis-infused edibles. In Canada, Indiva will produce and distribute Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt and Ruby® Gems, as well as the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, and other derivative products through licence agreements and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

