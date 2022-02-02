INDIVA ANNOUNCES GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

LONDON, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,049,997 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan approved by shareholders on June 24, 2021 (the "Plan"). All of the RSUs will vest immediately. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive a cash payment equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the last trading date prior to the vesting date, or at the discretion of the Board of Directors, one common share of the Company or any combination of cash and common shares.

The aggregate number of common shares of the Company that may be reserved for issuance pursuant to RSUs granted under the Plan is 2,500,000. After this issuance of the RSUs to the directors and officers and certain other issuances to employees of the Company, there are 239,503 RSUs available for future grants under the Plan.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva produces and distributes award-winning cannabis products nationally, including Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Slow Ride Bakery Cookies, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Grön edibles, as well as capsules, pre-rolls and premium flower under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

