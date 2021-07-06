Indiva Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

LONDON, ON, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,236,112 restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan") to certain directors and officers of the Company. 680,557 of the RSUs will vest immediately upon receipt of the final approval of the Plan from the TSX Venture Exchange and 555,555 RSUs will vest over a period of six months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive a cash payment equal to the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the last trading date prior to the vesting date, or at the discretion of the Board of Directors, one common share of the Company or any combination of cash and common shares.

The grant of RSUs and the adoption of the Plan is subject to receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The aggregate number of common shares of the Company that may be reserved for issuance pursuant to RSUs granted under the Plan is 2,500,000. After this issuance of the RSUs to the directors and officers, there are 1,263,888 RSUs available for future grants under the Plan.

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Wana Quick, Ruby® Jewels Chewable Tablets Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties' current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's dependence upon regulatory approval, the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates, risks related to COVID-19, future operations, future results, future product offerings and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to obtain and maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties' approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry, future sales, the demand for the Company's products and cannabis products generally and the continued operations of the Company in the ordinary course. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

