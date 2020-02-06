Indigo Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results - Focus on Profitability Drives Net Earnings Growth of 20%

Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Feb 06, 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer reported revenue for the third quarter of $383.7 million.  This compares with revenue of $426.0 million for the same period last year.  The sales decline was the result of a deliberate strategy to pull back on non-margin accretive promotional activities.  The result of this strategic decision was an adjusted EBITDA improvement of 23.1%, excluding IFRS 16.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "We are in the early stages of a fundamental repositioning of Indigo – one that will fully build on our customer affection for our brand but that will allow us to thrive in an environment which is totally different from the one we were "born into". We are pleased to see some early positive financial impact but we are fully committed to returning to growth and true profitability and we feel confident about the actions we are and will be taking."

Indigo reported net earnings of $25.8 million ($0.94 basic net earnings per common share) compared to net earnings of $21.5 million ($0.80 basic net earnings per common share) last year. This bottom-line improvement was achieved on a declining sales base through focused efforts to improve margin rates across the business and lower the Company's cost infrastructure. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, the Company reported an improvement of $8.1 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

The Company launched a cost-cutting initiative at the beginning of the year targeting $20.0 to $25.0 million in cost savings.  Year-to-date, the Company has been able to reduce operating, selling, general and administrative expenses, and has met the target of $20.0 million. While this reduction has been partly offset by costs associated with non-recurring expenses associated with the move of the Company's proprietary New York design studio to Toronto, it is reflective of the Company's commitment to future profitability.  Additionally, the Company will underspend against its capital expenditure target of $20 million for this year, a significant reduction from prior years. 

Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, replacing IAS 17 Leases and related interpretations. IFRS 16 introduced a single lessee accounting model which required substantially all the Company's operating leases to be recorded on the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, representing the obligation to make future lease payments. The Company implemented the standard on March 31, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, therefore the Company's 2020 results reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Prior year results have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17. When compared to the previous accounting method, this resulted in a material adjustment to the Company's financial statements.  

Analyst/Investor Call

Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, February 7th, 2020. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0546 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 27151295.

A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, February 14th, 2020. The call playback can be accessed after 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, February 7th, 2020, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 151295 #. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting." In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, including total comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Total comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA are key indicators used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. These measures are commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare Indigo to other retailers.

Total comparable sales is based on comparable retail store sales and includes online sales for the same period. Comparable retail store sales are based on a 52-week fiscal year and defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for more than 52 weeks. These measures exclude sales fluctuations due to store openings and closings, significant renovations, permanent relocation and material changes in square footage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of earnings (loss) from equity investments. The method of calculating adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that used in prior periods.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). As the largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer in Canada, Indigo operates in all provinces and one territory under different banners including Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company. The Company also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating its first retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. The online channel, indigo.ca, offers a one-stop online shop with a robust selection of books, toys, home décor, stationery, and gifts.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $31 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)









 As at

 As at

 As at

December 28,

December 29,

March 30,

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019

2018

2019




ASSETS


Current


Cash and cash equivalents

216,198

249,251

41,290

Short-term investments

7,750

-

87,150

Accounts receivable

19,755

21,394

10,543

Loan receivable

720

-

-

Inventories

247,261

253,486

252,541

Prepaid expenses

6,604

6,802

5,802

Income taxes receivable

138

382

483

Derivative assets

19

4,189

1,070

Other assets

3,465

3,346

853

Total current assets

501,910

538,850

399,732

Loan receivable

926

-

-

Property, plant, and equipment, net

110,455

119,569

125,906

Right-of-use assets, net1

449,998

-

-

Intangible assets, net

29,351

31,407

32,527

Equity investments

2,611

5,495

4,359

Deferred tax assets1

91,228

38,648

47,940

Total assets

1,186,479

733,969

610,464

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities1

261,281

268,403

179,180

Unredeemed gift card liability

65,676

57,751

48,729

Provisions

180

154

60

Deferred revenue

10,234

7,625

7,636

Short-term lease liabilities1

42,707

-

-

Derivative liabilities

803

-

-

Total current liabilities

380,881

333,933

235,605

Long-term accrued liabilities1

1,476

3,320

4,698

Long-term provisions

45

45

45

Long-term lease liabilities1

556,873

-

-

Total liabilities

939,275

337,298

240,348

Equity


Share capital

226,986

225,530

225,531

Contributed surplus

12,463

12,526

12,716

Retained earnings1

8,554

155,550

131,311

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(799)

3,065

558

Total equity

247,204

396,671

370,116

Total liabilities and equity

1,186,479

733,969

610,464




1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)

(Unaudited)











13-week

13-week

39-week

39-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

December 28,

December 29,

December 28,

December 29,

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018





Revenue 

383,737

425,971

779,657

847,660

Cost of sales

(216,872)

(252,700)

(444,119)

(499,034)

Gross profit

166,865

173,271

335,538

348,626

Operating, selling, and other expenses1

(124,641)

(147,294)

(334,233)

(369,548)

Operating profit1

42,224

25,977

1,305

(20,922)

Net interest income (expense)1

(5,964)

722

(17,234)

2,282

Share of earnings (loss) from equity investments

-

2,812

(1,588)

1,694

Earnings (loss) before income taxes1

36,260

29,511

(17,517)

(16,946)

Income tax recovery (expense)1

(10,411)

(8,032)

3,842

3,911

Net earnings (loss)1

25,849

21,479

(13,675)

(13,035)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net
earnings (loss):



Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
   [net of taxes of 190 and 283; 2018 - (1,401) and (1,404)]

(520)

3,815

(771)

3,821

Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss
   [net of taxes of 0 and 215; 2018 - 404 and 557]

2

(1,100)

(586)

(1,571)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(518)

2,715

(1,357)

2,250





Total comprehensive earnings (loss)1

25,331

24,194

(15,032)

(10,785)





Net earnings (loss) per common share1



Basic

$0.94

$0.80

($0.50)

($0.48)

Diluted

$0.94

$0.79

($0.50)

($0.48)





1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)








13-week

13-week

39-week

39-week


period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended


December 28,

December 29,

December 28,

December 29,

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019

2018

2019

2018






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net earnings (loss)1

25,849

21,479

(13,675)

(13,035)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating
activities




Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets1

15,631

5,700

47,477

15,865

Amortization of intangible assets

3,393

2,921

9,971

7,475

Gain on disposal of equity investment


(1,484)

-

(1,484)

-

Loss on disposal of capital assets

70

527

1,021

857

Share-based compensation


359

438

980

1,414

Directors' compensation

65

75

222

260

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)1

10,411

8,213

(3,842)

(3,913)

Other

278

(434)

634

(909)

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations1

113,337

112,840

93,806

96,973

Interest expense1

6,466

3

18,867

6

Interest income

(460)

(726)

(1,633)

(2,288)

Share of (earnings) loss from equity investments

-

(2,812)

1,588

(1,694)

Cash flows from operating activities

173,915

148,224

153,932

101,011






CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment

1,098

(15,669)

(3,134)

(53,967)

Addition of intangible assets


(1,879)

(4,451)

(6,804)

(14,676)

Change in short-term investments

12,750

60,222

79,400

60,000

Distribution from equity investments

-

-

-

528

Interest received

587

726

1,413

2,288

Cash flows from (used for) investing activities

12,556

40,828

70,875

(5,827)






CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Repayment of principal on lease liabilities1

(10,137)

-

(30,752)

-

Interest paid1

(6,465)

-

(18,867)

-

Proceeds from share issuances

-

143

-

2,907

Cash flows from (used for) financing activities

(16,602)

143

(49,619)

2,907






Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(286)

433

(280)

904






Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

169,583

189,628

174,908

98,995

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

46,615

59,623

41,290

150,256

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

216,198

249,251

216,198

249,251






1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to Note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures




The following table reconciles total comparable sales to revenue, the most comparable IFRS measure:





13-week

13-week

period ended

period ended

% increase /

(decrease)


December 28,

December 29,

(millions of Canadian dollars)

2019

2018

Revenue

383.7

426.0

(9.9)

Adjustments


Other revenue1

(5.0)

(3.1)

Adjustments for non-comparable items

(16.0)

(17.3)

Total comparable sales

362.9

405.6

(10.5)

1 Includes café revenue, irewards card sales, revenue from unredeemed gift cards, revenue from unredeemed Plum points, Plum Plus membership fees, corporate sales and revenue-sharing with Rakuten Kobo Inc.







The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure, and shows the impact of IFRS 16 to the Company's statement of loss in the period:






13-week

13-week

13-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

December 28,

December 28,

December 29,

2019

2019

2018

(millions of Canadian dollars)

IFRS 16

Impact of IFRS 16

IAS 17

IAS 17

Revenue

383.7

-

383.7

426.0

Cost of sales

(216.9)

-

(216.9)

(252.7)

Cost of operations

(77.8)

(15.6)

(93.4)

(100.0)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(29.2)

(1.0)

(30.2)

(38.2)

Adjusted EBITDA1

59.8

(16.6)

43.2

35.1

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

(15.6)

10.0

(5.6)

(5.7)

Amortization of intangible assets

(3.4)

-

(3.4)

(2.9)

Gain (loss) on diposal of capital assets and equity investments

1.4

-

1.4

(0.5)

Net interest income (expense)

(6.0)

6.5

0.5

0.7

Share of earnings from equity investments

-

-

-

2.8

Earnings before income taxes

36.3

(0.1)

36.2

29.5

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of earnings (loss) from equity investments.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Kate Gregory, Director, Public Relations, 416 364 4499 ext. 6659

