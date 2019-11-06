Indigo Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for 2020 Fiscal Year

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer reported total comparable sales decline of 8.0% for the second quarter of its current 2020 fiscal year, including both online sales and comparable store sales.

Revenue for the second quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $203.4 million compared to $216.3 million for the same period last year, a decrease of $12.9 million. This decline in revenue was primarily a result of strong competitive pressures and the Company's planned efforts to reduce promotions to improve profitability. Compared to the prior quarter, the general merchandise business had some positive momentum through the back-to-school season and improvements in the assortment, while the book business sustained historical trends. Together with stronger inventory management, this strategic shift in promotional activity led to a margin rate improvement of 1.3% in the second quarter, consistent with the improvements in the first quarter. Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "As we continue to navigate our strategic shift, we are seeing promising early results on key performance measures."

Indigo reported a net loss of $20.5 million ($0.74 net loss per common share) compared to a net loss of $19.1 million ($0.70 net loss per common share) last year. This increase in the net loss position is due to higher amortization in the current period, driven by an increase in the Company's capital asset base from its significant store renewal program in fiscal 2019. Outside of the impact of depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact of IFRS 16, the Company reported an improvement of $0.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter on a lower sales base. This increase is due to margin rate improvements across the business and a reduction in cost of operations and selling, administrative and other expenses, as the Company continues its focus on profitability.

The Company launched a cost-cutting initiative at the beginning of this year targeting $20.0 to $25.0 million in cost savings. In the first half of fiscal 2020, the Company has been able to reduce operating, selling, administrative and other expenses by $9.0 million. While this reduction has been partly offset by costs associated with the opening of net-new stores and some one-time expenses associated with the move of the Company's New York office to Toronto, it is reflective of the Company's commitment to future profitability. Additionally, the Company will meet its capital expenditure target of $20 million for this year, a significant reduction from prior years.

This quarter, the Company launched its new membership program, plum® PLUS. plum PLUS rewards customers with an immediate discount on eligible products, free shipping and the ability to earn points on almost every dollar spent at all Indigo, Chapters, Indigospirit, and Coles stores across Canada, as well as at indigo.ca.

Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, replacing IAS 17 Leases and related interpretations. IFRS 16 introduced a single lessee accounting model which required substantially all the Company's operating leases to be recorded on balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, representing the obligation to make future lease payments. The Company implemented the standard on March 31, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, therefore the Company's 2020 results reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Prior year results have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17. When compared to the previous accounting method, this resulted in a material adjustment to the Company's financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting." In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, including total comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Total comparable sales and adjusted EBITDA are key indicators used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. These measures are commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare Indigo to other retailers.

Total comparable sales is based on comparable retail store sales and includes online sales for the same period. Comparable retail store sales are based on a 52-week fiscal year and defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for more than 52 weeks. These measures exclude sales fluctuations due to store openings and closings, significant renovations, permanent relocation and material changes in square footage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and equity investments. The method of calculating adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that used in prior periods.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)























As at As at As at



September 28, September 29, March 30, (thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018 2019









ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

46,615 59,623 41,290 Short-term investments

20,500 60,222 87,150 Accounts receivable

19,809 22,294 10,543 Inventories

298,690 303,782 252,541 Prepaid expenses

7,489 8,518 5,802 Income taxes receivable

640 - 483 Derivative assets

123 588 1,070 Other assets

949 983 853 Total current assets

394,815 456,010 399,732 Property, plant, and equipment, net

117,375 110,122 125,906 Right-of-use assets, net1

420,932 - - Intangible assets, net

30,866 29,882 32,527 Equity investments

2,773 2,684 4,359 Deferred tax assets1

101,450 47,857 47,940 Total assets

1,068,211 646,555 610,464 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities1

222,968 228,676 179,180 Unredeemed gift card liability

42,987 35,236 48,729 Provisions

- 160 60 Deferred revenue

8,148 7,452 7,636 Income taxes payable

- 152 - Short-term lease liabilities1

42,943 - - Derivative liabilities

199 109 - Total current liabilities

317,245 271,785 235,605 Long-term accrued liabilities1

1,761 2,904 4,698 Long-term provisions

46 45 45 Long-term lease liabilities1

527,711 - - Total liabilities

846,763 274,734 240,348 Equity







Share capital

226,986 225,360 225,531 Contributed surplus

12,039 12,040 12,716 Retained earnings (deficit)1

(17,296) 134,071 131,311 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (281) 350 558 Total equity

221,448 371,821 370,116 Total liabilities and equity

1,068,211 646,555 610,464









1The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the

unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for additional information.



Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





















13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018









Revenue 203,364 216,313 395,920 421,689 Cost of sales (118,565) (128,871) (227,247) (246,334) Gross profit 84,799 87,442 168,673 175,355 Operating, selling, and administrative expenses1 (106,022) (113,466) (209,593) (222,254) Operating loss1 (21,223) (26,024) (40,920) (46,899) Net interest income (expense)1 (5,846) 750 (11,270) 1,560 Share of loss from equity investments (815) (479) (1,588) (1,118) Loss before income taxes1 (27,884) (25,753) (53,778) (46,457) Income tax recovery1 7,429 6,628 14,253 11,943 Net loss1 (20,455) (19,125) (39,525) (34,514)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net

loss:







Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

[net of taxes of (275) and 92; 2018 - 551 and (3)] 753 (1,499) (251) 6 Reclassification of net realized gain

[net of taxes of 48 and 215; 2018 - 156 and 173] (133) (426) (588) (471) Other comprehensive income (loss) 620 (1,925) (839) (465)









Total comprehensive loss1 (19,835) (21,050) (40,364) (34,979)









Net loss per common share1







Basic $ (0.74) $ (0.70) $ (1.44) $ (1.28) Diluted $ (0.74) $ (0.70) $ (1.44) $ (1.28)









1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated

financial statements for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)















13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week



period ended period ended period ended period ended



September 28, September 29, September 28, September 29, (thousands of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018 2019 2018











CASH FLOWS USED FOR OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net loss1

(20,455) (19,125) (39,525) (34,514) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used for operating

activities









Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use

assets1

16,080 5,038 31,846 10,165 Amortization of intangible assets

3,312 2,362 6,578 4,554 Loss on disposal of capital assets

490 90 951 330 Share-based compensation

373 487 621 976 Directors' compensation

73 96 157 185 Deferred income tax recovery 1

(7,429) (6,719) (14,253) (12,125) Other

102 (395) 356 (475) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to

operations1

(2,078) 5,756 (19,531) (15,867) Interest expense1

6,324 - 12,401 3 Interest income

(520) (749) (1,173) (1,563) Share of loss from equity investments

815 479 1,588 1,118 Cash flows used for operating activities

(2,913) (12,680) (19,984) (47,213)











CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(1,383) (20,541) (4,232) (38,298) Addition of intangible assets

(2,443) (5,060) (4,925) (10,225) Change in short-term investments

17,500 (222) 66,650 (222) Distribution from equity investments

- - - 528 Interest received

173 749 826 1,562 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities

13,847 (25,074) 58,319 (46,655)











CASH FLOWS FROM (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Repayment of principal on lease liabilities1

(10,602) - (20,615) - Interest paid1

(6,325) - (12,402) - Proceeds from share issuances

- 2,076 - 2,764 Cash flows from (used for) financing activities

(16,927) 2,076 (33,017) 2,764











Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents

264 394 7 471











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the

period

(5,729) (35,284) 5,325 (90,633) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

52,344 94,907 41,290 150,256 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

46,615 59,623 46,615 59,623











1The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial

statements for additional information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles total comparable sales to revenue, the most comparable IFRS measure:













13-week 13-week % increase /

(decrease)



period ended period ended



September 28, September 29, (millions of Canadian dollars)

2019 2018 Revenue

203.4 216.3 (6.0) Adjustments







Other revenue1

(4.4) (5.6)

Stores not in both fiscal periods

(19.8) (15.9)

Total comparable sales

179.2 194.8 (8.0) 1 Includes cafés, irewards, gift card breakage, Plum breakage, corporate sales and Kobo revenue share.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure, and shows

the impact of IFRS 16 to the Company's statement of loss in the period:

13-week

13-week 13-week

period ended

period ended period ended

September 28,

September 28, September 29,

2019

2019 2018

IFRS 16 Impact of IFRS 16 IAS 17 IAS 17 Revenue 203.4

203.4 216.3 Cost of sales (118.6)

(118.6) (128.9) Cost of operations (60.9) (15.4) (76.3) (78.4) Selling, administrative and other expenses (25.2) (1.5) (26.7) (27.6) Adjusted EBITDA1 (1.3) (16.9) (18.2) (18.6) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets (16.1) 10.2 (5.9) (5.0) Amortization (3.3)

(3.3) (2.4) Loss on diposal of capital assets (0.5)

(0.5) (0.1) Net interest income (expense) (5.8) 6.3 0.5 0.8 Share of loss from equity investments (0.8)

(0.8) (0.5) Losses before income taxes (27.9) (0.4) (28.3) (25.8) 1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and equity investments.





SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

