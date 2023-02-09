Indigo Reports FY23 Third Quarter Financial Results

Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Feb 09, 2023, 17:01 ET

Indigo delivers Q3 net earnings of $34.3M and Adjusted EBITDA of $40.8M

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, reported financial results for the 13-week period ended December 31, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended January 1, 2022.

Following strong top-line performance in the first half of the fiscal year, sales for the third quarter reflected the pressures of the current macro-economic environment. The Company recognized total revenue of $422.7 million in the quarter, compared to $430.7 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 1.9%. While softer demand adversely impacted sales in the beginning of the quarter, the Company generated revenue growth from Black Friday onward. In the retail channel, where December sales exceeded the prior year, the Company also achieved a record-breaking Boxing week.1 The online channel, which experienced a decline compared to the prior year, sustained 63% sales growth to the comparable pre-pandemic quarter and had a record-breaking Black Friday.

The Company delivered growth in its general merchandise business, demonstrating the ongoing success of an evolving product assortment. Double-digit growth was achieved in the baby, toys and wellness categories. Despite revenue declining year-over-year, the print business grew in sales and market share relative to the comparable pre-pandemic period.2

Commenting on the results, CEO Peter Ruis said: "Despite a recessionary external environment, we generated a creditable result as consumers cut back in response to the inflationary pressures. We continue to take strategic steps to increase productivity and generate sustainable and profitable growth. Our strength in the month of December demonstrates the power of our brand and Indigo's position as a key gifting destination for Canadians."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $40.8 million compared to $52.0 million in the same period last year. The impact of the current macro-economic environment extended past revenue, adversely effecting costs. The Company incurred increased cost of inventories, and incremental international freight, amongst other inflationary pressures. Customers shopped late, waiting for Black Friday deals. Adjusted EBITDA was further impacted by additional investment to support modernized ecommerce technology, as well as higher amortization of the Company's right-of-use assets, as the prior year amortization was reduced by lease modifications recognized. Net earnings for the quarter totaled $34.3 million ($1.23 net earnings per basic common share), compared to $45.1 million ($1.62 net earnings per basic common share) in the same period in the prior year.

Indigo experienced a cybersecurity incident commencing on February 8th, 2023, resulting in internal operational disruptions and service disruptions to both the ecommerce and retail channels. The Company is working alongside third-party experts to resolve the situation and to understand if customer data has been accessed. Indigo's main priorities are to protect customer data, limit the operational and financial impacts of this incident and safely resume full operations as quickly as possible.

1 Historical data referencing fiscal 2013 onwards

2 BookNet Canada

Analyst/Investor Call 

Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, February 10th, 2023.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3VZWeqe to receive an instant automated call back. 

The call can also be accessed through an operator by dialing 416-764-8659 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-664-6392 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 50832338.            

A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 17th, 2023. The call playback can be accessed after 12:00 p.m. (ET) on February 10th, 2023, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 832338#. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions, which include geopolitical events such as war, acts of terrorism, and civil disorder and the adverse impacts of inflationary pressures; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 2, 2022 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures 

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically Adjusted EBITDA, in this news release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About  Indigo Books  & Music Inc. 

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs two annual national granting programs: the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


As at

As at

As at

December 31,

January 1,

April 2,

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2022

2022




 ASSETS 


 Current 


 Cash and cash equivalents 

149,961

189,872

86,469

 Accounts receivable 

29,721

18,223

12,941

 Inventories 

317,257

274,682

273,849

 Prepaid expenses 

7,267

6,579

13,508

 Derivative assets 

2,128

197

 Other assets  

3,681

3,520

3,246

 Total current assets 

510,015

493,073

390,013

 Property, plant, and equipment, net 

55,346

66,520

64,319

 Right-of-use assets, net  

308,526

335,378

333,767

 Intangible assets, net 

32,700

19,353

21,171

 Equity investment, net 

2,156

97

 Total assets 

906,587

916,480

809,367

 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  


 Current 


 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  

289,958

244,424

178,138

 Unredeemed gift card liability  

79,158

75,269

62,653

 Provisions 

569

1,481

472

 Deferred revenue  

22,876

22,197

20,699

 Short-term lease liabilities 

69,573

66,298

69,100

 Derivative liabilities 

27

631

 Total current liabilities 

462,134

409,696

331,693

 Long-term accrued liabilities  

876

1,048

1,068

 Long-term provisions 

784

649

702

 Long-term lease liabilities 

419,431

453,088

448,084

 Total liabilities 

883,225

864,481

781,547

 Equity  


 Share capital 

227,094

227,069

227,090

 Contributed surplus 

15,242

14,338

14,618

 Retained deficit 

(220,455)

(189,954)

(213,403)

 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 

1,481

546

(485)

 Total equity  

23,362

51,999

27,820

 Total liabilities and equity  

906,587

916,480

809,367

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)

(Unaudited)


13-week

13-week

39-week

39-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

December 31,

January 1,

December 31,

January 1,

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)  

2022

2022

2022

2022





Revenue

422,728

430,666

863,531

841,560

Cost of sales

(256,031)

(252,427)

(519,601)

(482,883)

Gross profit

166,697

178,239

343,930

358,677

Operating, selling, and other expenses

(125,194)

(127,079)

(333,203)

(313,940)

Operating profit 

41,503

51,160

10,727

44,737

Net interest expense

(5,947)

(5,991)

(18,343)

(18,068)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

35,556

45,169

(7,616)

26,669

Income tax recovery (expense)

(1,302)

(49)

564

45

Net earnings (loss)

34,254

45,120

(7,052)

26,714





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to
net earnings (loss), net of taxes:



     Change in fair value of cash flow hedges

(1,055)

(110)

5,683

116

     Reclassification of realized loss (gain)

(2,555)

(22)

(3,487)

1,632

     Foreign currency translation adjustment

61

245

(230)

318

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,549)

113

1,966

2,066





Total comprehensive earnings (loss)

30,705

45,233

(5,086)

28,780





Net earnings (loss) per common share



Basic 

$                1.23

$                1.62

$              (0.25)

$                0.96

Diluted

$                1.22

$                1.60

$              (0.25)

$                0.94

 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 

 (Unaudited) 


 13-week 

 13-week 

 39-week 

 39-week 

 period ended 

 period ended 

 period ended 

 period ended 

 December 31, 

 January 1, 

 December 31, 

 January 1, 

 (thousands of Canadian dollars) 

2022

2022

2022

2022





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net earnings (loss)

34,254

45,120

(7,052)

26,714

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to
cash flows from operating activities



     Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 

3,954

3,992

11,897

12,043

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

10,184

7,549

31,249

26,697

     Amortization of intangible assets

1,642

2,785

7,469

9,269

     Loss on disposal of capital assets

6

74

36

     Gain on disposal of equity investment

(186)

     Share-based compensation

210

(23)

625

578

     Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

1,302

49

(564)

(45)

     Other

1,572

942

1,172

338

Net change in non-cash working capital balances
related to operations

113,222

71,310

76,107

69,538

Interest expense

6,282

6,123

19,010

18,617

Interest income

(335)

(132)

(667)

(549)

Cash flows from operating activities

172,287

137,721

139,134

163,236





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(232)

(523)

(2,394)

(1,546)

Addition of intangible assets

(5,741)

(2,059)

(18,999)

(7,707)

Proceeds from disposal of equity investments

283

516

Interest received 

335

132

667

549

Cash flows used for investing activities

(5,638)

(2,450)

(20,443)

(8,188)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities

(11,472)

(10,273)

(34,725)

(31,316)

Interest paid

(6,282)

(6,123)

(19,010)

(18,617)

Proceeds from related party credit facility

5,000

25,000

Repayment of related party credit facility

(25,000)

(25,000)

Proceeds from share issuances

32

61

Cash flows used for financing activities

(37,754)

(16,364)

(53,735)

(49,872)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on
cash and cash equivalents

(1,569)

(940)

(1,464)

(239)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

127,326

117,967

63,492

104,937

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

22,635

71,905

86,469

84,935

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

149,961

189,872

149,961

189,872

Non-IFRS Financial Measures





The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:






13-week

13-week

39-week

39-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

December 31,

January 1,

December 31,

January 1,

(millions of Canadian dollars)

2022

2022

2022

2022

Revenue

422.7

430.7

863.5

841.6

Cost of sales

(256.0)

(252.4)

(519.6)

(482.9)

Cost of operations

(78.4)

(80.0)

(198.9)

(186.6)

Selling, general and administrative expenses 

(31.0)

(32.7)

(83.8)

(79.3)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(10.2)

(7.5)

(31.2)

(26.7)

Finance charges related to leases

(6.3)

(6.1)

(19.0)

(18.6)

Adjusted EBITDA1

40.8

52.0

11.0

47.5

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 

(4.0)

(4.0)

(11.9)

(12.0)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1.6)

(2.8)

(7.5)

(9.3)

Loss on disposal of capital assets

(0.1)

Gain on disposal of equity investment

0.2

Net interest income

0.3

0.1

0.7

0.5

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

35.6

45.2

(7.6)

26.7

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, share of loss from equity investments, and impairment, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

