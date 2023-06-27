Indigo Reports FY23 Full-Year Results and Provides Update on Ransomware Attack

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, reported financial results for the 52-week period ended April 1, 2023 compared to the 52-week period ended April 2, 2022.

On February 8, 2023, the Company was the victim of a ransomware attack, resulting in internal operational disruptions and service disruptions to both sales channels. This had a material impact on sales and profitability in the fourth quarter and fiscal year, as further discussed below. The Company's ecommerce platforms were temporarily shut down, with the full website being restored after four weeks. The retail network was unable to process electronic payments for approximately three days and experienced other operational limitations that impacted the Company's ability to fulfil demand.

Revenue for the year totaled $1.058 billion, compared to $1.062 billion in the prior year, a decrease of $4.6 million or 0.4%. Prior year revenue was inclusive of a one-time payment of $17.0 million, resulting from the renegotiation of the Company's partnership with one of its café vendors. Merchandise sales, the total of retail and online sales and excluding other revenues, grew $4.6 million or 0.5% to $1.015 billion, compared to $1.010 billion in the prior year.

Merchandise sales growth was achieved despite the ransomware attack, which compounded the headwinds of an already challenging macro-economic environment. Customers' desire to shop in-store fuelled a rebounding retail channel, which in the Company's second quarter drove sales above pre-pandemic levels and in the third quarter delivered a record-breaking Boxing week.1 Strong retail performance resulted in a shift in the sales channel mix, which coupled with the ransomware attack led to a year-over-year decline in online sales performance. However, the Company's ecommerce platforms sustained year-to-date sales growth of 71%, through January, compared to pre-pandemic fiscal 2020, demonstrating their importance as a lever of expansion and investment for the Company. The general merchandise business increased 5.8% in the current year, with double-digit growth in the paper, baby and wellness product categories. The print business declined by 3.7%, negatively impacted by system limitations from the ransomware attack which adversely affected the Company's ability to replenish its inventory levels.

Commenting on results, CEO Peter Ruis said: "This has been a turbulent year for Indigo, as the progress gained from our post-pandemic re-emergence was negatively impacted by adverse macro-economic factors. These headwinds were furthered by the ransomware attack in our fourth quarter. I am incredibly thankful for our incredible teams, who have been working tirelessly to bring operations back to normal. Through all of this, Indigo customers continued to show their loyalty to our brand, and we are proud to have achieved merchandise sales growth. We are looking forward to injecting momentum back into the business in fiscal 2024 with the exciting launch of a new digital platform in the late Summer and our new flagship store at the Well, Toronto in September."

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was a loss of $20.5 million, compared to earnings of $32.5 million in the prior year. The ransomware attack caused an interruption to the Company's sales operations, the ultimate financial impact of which cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, however, the impact was material to fiscal 2023 sales, Adjusted EBITDA and net loss position. Adjusted EBITDA was further impacted by the macro-economic environment which drove increased cost of inventories and an incremental $5.5 million of international freight, amongst other inflationary pressures. The Company was challenged by higher shrink levels, which is consistent with industry trends, and incurred additional costs associated with the modernization of its ecommerce platforms.

Indigo maintains cyber insurance coverage and is in the process of working with its insurer to make claims under the policy. While the business interruption losses cannot be reasonable estimated at this time, the Company incurred $5.2 million of expenses as of April 1, 2023 which impacted the net loss position. Net loss for the year totalled $49.6 million ($1.78 net loss per basic common share) compared to net earnings of $3.3 million ($0.12 net earnings per basic common share) in the prior year.

Fourth quarter results were heavily impacted by the ransomware attack, driving a decrease in revenue of $26.5 million to $194.2 million for the quarter ended April 1, 2023, compared to revenue of $220.7 million in the prior year. This also accounted for the majority of the $19.1 million change in net loss position, which was a loss of $42.5 million compared to a loss of $23.4 million in the same period last year.

Indigo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Donald Lewtas, Mr. Joel Silver and Mr. Markus Dohle to its Board of Directors, with Mr. Lewtas and Mr. Silver joining the Audit Committee and Mr. Lewtas chairing the committee.

On June 27, 2023, the Company received a binding commitment with respect to a revolving line of credit facility with a related party, Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. ("Trilogy"), as lender (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility is for an aggregate principal amount of up to $45.0 million and, with the consent of Trilogy, the amount may be increased by up to $10.0 million. The Credit Facility will be used to finance the seasonal working capital and operational needs of the Company, will be issued on reasonable commercial terms, and will not be convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities. The Credit Facility will be subject to the terms and conditions of the credit agreement anticipated to be entered into between the Company and Trilogy on or before July 31, 2023.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, home, wellness, fashion, paper, baby and kids products, that support customers by simplifying their journey to Living with Intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically, the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs annual national granting programs such as the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In addition, the Foundation provides resources including new books and learning materials, training and year-round curation support to help ensure teachers, education staff, school administrators and other key stakeholders have the tools they need to promote literacy in their communities. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 1,000,000 students across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to giving back to communities in need, while at the same time raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy in Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at As at

April 1, April 2, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022





ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 65,113 86,469 Accounts receivable 14,069 12,941 Inventories 244,063 273,849 Prepaid expenses 6,830 13,508 Derivative assets 699 - Other assets 1,254 3,246 Total current assets 332,028 390,013 Property, plant, and equipment, net 52,464 64,319 Right-of-use assets, net 318,302 333,767 Intangible assets, net 35,287 21,171 Equity investment, net - 97 Total assets 738,081 809,367 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 169,860 178,138 Unredeemed gift card liability 66,887 62,653 Provisions 1,879 472 Deferred revenue 20,129 20,699 Short-term lease liabilities 69,161 69,100 Derivative liabilities - 631 Total current liabilities 327,916 331,693 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,007 1,068 Long-term provisions 851 702 Long-term lease liabilities 428,284 448,084 Total liabilities 758,058 781,547 Equity (deficit)



Share capital 227,094 227,090 Contributed surplus 15,463 14,618 Retained deficit (262,969) (213,403) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 435 (485) Total equity (deficit) (19,977) 27,820 Total liabilities and equity (deficit) 738,081 809,367

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)









52-week 52-week

period ended period ended

April 1, April 2, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2023 2022





Revenue 1,057,740 1,062,250 Cost of sales (641,529) (619,212) Gross profit 416,211 443,038 Operating, selling, and other expenses (442,005) (414,020) Operating profit (loss) (25,794) 29,018 Net interest expense (24,143) (23,694) Share of loss from equity investment - (32) Impairment loss from equity investment - (2,027) Gain on sale of equity investment 186 - Earnings (loss) before income taxes (49,751) 3,265 Income tax recovery 185 - Net earnings (loss) (49,566) 3,265





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss), net of taxes:



Change in fair value of cash flow hedges 5,705 (639) Reclassification of realized loss (gain) (4,559) 1,630 Foreign currency translation adjustment (226) 44 Other comprehensive income 920 1,035





Total comprehensive earnings (loss) (48,646) 4,300

Net earnings (loss) per common share



Basic $ (1.78) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (1.78) $ 0.12

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

52-week 52-week

period ended period ended

April 1, April 2, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net earnings (loss) (49,566) 3,265 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating activities



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 15,667 16,006 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 41,419 36,144 Amortization of intangible assets 9,898 11,886 Loss on disposal of capital assets 141 29 Share-based compensation 846 864 Deferred income tax recovery (185) - Share of loss from equity investment - 32 Impairment loss from equity investment - 2,027 Gain on sale of equity investment (186) - Other 1,417 (328) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 34,209 (12,338) Interest expense 25,573 24,514 Interest income (1,430) (820) Cash flows from operating activities 77,803 81,281





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (3,343) (3,248) Addition of intangible assets (24,015) (12,143) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment 283 1,032 Interest received 1,430 820 Cash flows used for investing activities (25,645) (13,539)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (46,227) (41,641) Interest paid (25,573) (24,514) Proceeds from related party credit facility 25,000 - Repayment of related party credit facility (25,000) - Proceeds from share issuances 3 76 Cash flows used for financing activities (71,797) (66,079)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,717) (129)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (21,356) 1,534 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,469 84,935 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 65,113 86,469 Non-IFRS Financial Measures









The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











52-week

52-week



period ended % Revenue period ended % Revenue

April 1, April 2, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Revenue 1,057.7 100.0 1,062.3 100.0 Cost of sales (641.5) 60.7 (619.2) 58.3 Cost of operations (262.8) 24.8 (245.7) 23.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses (106.9) 10.1 (104.3) 9.8 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (41.4) 3.9 (36.1) 3.4 Finance charges related to leases (25.6) 2.4 (24.5) 2.3 Adjusted EBITDA1 (20.5) 1.9 32.5 3.1 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (15.7) 1.5 (16.0) 1.5 Amortization of intangible assets (9.9) 0.9 (11.9) 1.1 Loss on disposal of capital assets (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net interest income 1.4 0.1 0.8 0.1 Impairment loss from equity investment - - (2.0) 0.2 Gain on sale of equity investment 0.2 0.0 - - Expenses from ransomware attack (5.2) 0.5 - - Earnings (loss) before income taxes (49.8) 4.7 3.3 0.3 1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, income from equity investment, impairment, and certain non-recurring or unusual amounts, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.















