Indigo Reports FY22 Second Quarter Results

Indigo delivers strong omnichannel sales meaningfully beating last year and pre-COVID 2nd quarter results

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 13-week period ended October 2, 2021 compared to the 13-week period ended September 26, 2020.

Revenue for the quarter increased 16% to $238.8 million from $205.3 million, exceeding both last year and pre-pandemic levels. It is worth noting that these results were achieved notwithstanding occupancy constraints in several key jurisdictions and footfall meaningfully below pre-pandemic levels in the central cores of most major cities.

The revenue improvements were delivered by a strengthened omnichannel business, with the online channel delivering 85% growth over the same quarter in fiscal 2020. Retail does remain traffic-challenged but customers who came to shop demonstrated a strong commitment to books and a continuing positive response to our lifestyle offering. The Company's proprietary brands OUI (home) and Nóta (paper) delivered well above expectations. These brands are a key pillar in our efforts to drive profitable growth.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "Our customers are clearly demonstrating a positive response to all aspects of our omnichannel approach delivering the second quarter revenues well above pre-pandemic levels."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $10.6 million compared to a loss of $11.3 million for the same period last year, an improvement of $21.9 million. It should be noted that these results were achieved with lower external COVID-19 labour support for home office and field leadership, and a corresponding increase in retail operating expenses, off-set by a one-time payment of $17.0 million, resulting from the renegotiation of the Company's partnership with Starbucks. Moving forward, thirty-six cafés will continue to operate as Starbucks within Indigo stores, while the remaining cafés, which have been closed throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be reimagined under the evolving Indigo brand retail experience.

Indigo reported net earnings of $3.5 million ($0.13 net earnings per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $17.5 million ($0.63 net loss per basic common share) last year, for the reasons discussed.

The Company is pleased to announce the following organizational changes. This quarter, the Company appointed Katharine Poulter as Chief Commercial Officer and Martin Thibodeau as Chief Technology and Information Officer. Each bring and will contribute a wealth of experience to their respective areas. The Company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Andrea Limbardi to Chief Digital Officer.

With no outstanding debt, an undrawn $25.0 million revolving credit facility, and a cash balance of $71.9 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through any further uncertainty stemming from COVID-19.

Analyst/Investor Call

Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, November 10th, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8659 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-664-6392 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 23999151.

A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 17th, 2021. The call playback can be accessed after 12:00 p.m. (ET) on November 10th, 2021, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 999151. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 1, 2021 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries and the literacy challenges faced by children in high-needs communities across Canada. The Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. Most recently, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at As at As at

October 2, September 26, April 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 71,905 137,521 84,935 Accounts receivable 19,239 12,022 22,976 Inventories 317,458 252,470 215,114 Prepaid expenses 15,847 9,243 12,278 Income taxes receivable - 138 - Derivative assets 353 148 - Other assets 1,071 1,768 2,120 Total current assets 425,873 413,310 337,423 Loan receivable - 446 - Property, plant, and equipment, net 69,999 84,195 77,131 Right-of-use assets, net 332,954 363,846 361,864 Intangible assets, net 20,079 22,277 20,916 Equity investment, net 2,156 2,353 2,156 Total assets 851,061 886,427 799,490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 247,932 239,337 145,193 Unredeemed gift card liability 52,570 46,550 58,053 Provisions 2,206 2,170 2,365 Deferred revenue 19,838 14,428 16,486 Short-term lease liabilities 64,306 63,376 67,603 Derivative liabilities - 25 1,622 Total current liabilities 386,852 365,886 291,322 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,190 1,494 2,090 Long-term provisions 633 724 827 Long-term lease liabilities 455,629 486,089 482,671 Total liabilities 844,304 854,193 776,910 Equity





Share capital 227,026 226,986 226,986 Contributed surplus 14,372 13,576 13,782 Retained deficit (235,074) (207,924) (216,668) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 433 (404) (1,520) Total equity 6,757 32,234 22,580 Total liabilities and equity 851,061 886,427 799,490

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)



13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

October 2, September 26, October 2, September 26, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue 238,814 205,279 410,894 340,360 Cost of sales (128,813) (125,889) (230,456) (222,833) Gross profit 110,001 79,390 180,438 117,527 Operating, selling, and other expenses - - - - Operating profit (loss) 110,001 79,390 180,438 117,527 Net interest expense (6,118) (6,261) (12,077) (12,545) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 103,883 73,129 168,361 104,982 Income tax recovery 94 - 94 - Net earnings (loss) 103,977 73,129 168,455 104,982









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss), net of taxes:







Change in fair value of cash flow hedges 1,504 (1,503) 226 (2,412) Reclassification of realized loss (gain) 326 5 1,654 (1,258) Realized gain on discontinued cash flow hedges - 268 - 268 Foreign currency translation adjustment (35) - 73 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,795 (1,230) 1,953 (3,402)









Total comprehensive earnings (loss) 105,772 71,899 170,408 101,580









Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.63) $ (0.66) $ (1.78) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.63) $ (0.66) $ (1.78)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

October 2, September 26, October 2, September 26, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings (loss) 3,540 (17,520) (18,406) (49,123) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating activities









Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 4,012 4,300 8,051 8,891 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 9,027 10,893 19,148 21,545 Amortization of intangible assets 3,181 3,323 6,484 6,531 Loss on disposal of capital assets 16 - 30 247 Share-based compensation 313 306 601 606 Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus - 73 - 148 Deferred income tax recovery (94) - (94) - Rent concessions - (1,268) - (3,679) Other 149 (371) (604) (113) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (15,965) 40,221 (1,772) 56,687 Interest expense 6,237 6,455 12,494 12,953 Interest income (119) (194) (417) (408) Cash flows from operating activities 10,297 46,218 25,515 54,285









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (184) (1,487) (1,023) (1,985) Addition of intangible assets (3,657) (2,545) (5,648) (4,250) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment - - 516 - Interest received 119 194 417 408 Cash flows used for investing activities (3,722) (3,838) (5,738) (5,827)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (10,338) (9,606) (21,043) (18,838) Interest paid (6,237) (6,455) (12,494) (12,953) Proceeds from share issuances 20 - 29 - Cash flows used for financing activities (16,555) (16,061) (33,508) (31,791)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 473 639 701 381









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (9,507) 26,958 (13,030) 17,048 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 81,412 110,563 84,935 120,473 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 71,905 137,521 71,905 137,521

Non-IFRS Financial Measures









The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

October 2, September 26, October 2, September 26, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 238.8 205.3 410.9 340.4 Cost of sales (128.8) (125.9) (230.5) (222.8) Cost of operations (59.6) (52.6) (106.6) (84.8) Selling, general and administrative expenses (24.6) (20.7) (46.6) (33.3) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (9.0) (10.9) (19.1) (21.5) Finance charges related to leases (6.2) (6.5) (12.5) (13.0) Adjusted EBITDA1 10.6 (11.3) (4.4) (35.0) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.0) (4.3) (8.1) (8.9) Amortization of intangible assets (3.2) (3.3) (6.5) (6.5) Gain on disposal of capital assets - 1.2 - 0.9 Net interest income 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.4 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 3.5 (17.5) (18.6) (49.1)

1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca. For further information please contact: Madeleine Lowenborg-Frick, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

