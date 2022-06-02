Indigo Reports FY22 Full Year Results - Indigo delivers $1.06 billion in sales and returns to profitability

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 52-week period ended April 2, 2022 compared to the 53-week period ended April 3, 2021.

Revenue increased $157.6 million or 17.4% to $1.06 billion from $904.7 million last year. These top-line results also outperformed the preceding three fiscal years including the pre-COVID year. These results were achieved amidst challenging operational and market conditions that included rolling store closures in the Company's first quarter and the re-emergence of severe pandemic conditions from the Omicron wave during its seasonally important third quarter. The success of the Company's product strategy and strong revenue performance drove the Company's return to profitability, with adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million and net earnings of $3.3 million, an improvement of $60.8 million and $61.2 million, respectively.

Revenue growth was driven by the success of Indigo's omnichannel business, with the first good push of recovery delivered by the Company's retail channel and an ecommerce business that nearly doubled since the onset of the pandemic. Specifically, the online channel sustained incremental growth of 98% to fiscal 2020 sales levels. Demonstrating evolving omnichannel behaviours, Indigo's digital platforms are also increasingly where customers begin product discovery, bolstering in-store conversion.

Demand in the Company's core book business notably lifted by 8%, fueled by the popularity of reading on TikTok. Customers' strong reception to the Company's expanding general merchandise offering further buoyed results, with assortment expansion driving sales growth at or above 30% for its lifestyle and baby categories. Indigo's proprietary brands also delivered outstanding sales, with OUI (home) and NÓTATM (paper) together generating over a quarter of the total revenue growth to last year, demonstrating the value of the Company's exclusive brand portfolio in its long-term strategy.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "As a business, we were relentlessly focused on evolving and driving performance – which together with Canadians' affinity for the Indigo brand – yielded the beginning of improved results. This COVID period though challenging, has spurred creative thinking and we are energized by the opportunities ahead of us."

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $32.5 million compared to a loss of $28.3 million for the same period last year. The improvement of $60.8 million was driven by robust sales and strong merchandise margins, a result of a refined promotional program and higher full-priced sell-through rates. It should be noted that these results were achieved against lower external COVID-19 labour support, with a corresponding increase in retail operating expenses, and inflationary cost increases. These downward pressures were partially off-set by a one-time payment of $17.0 million, resulting from the renegotiation of the Company's partnership with one of its café vendors.

Indigo reported net earnings of $3.3 million ($0.12 net earnings per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $57.9 million ($2.09 net loss per basic common share) last year, for the reasons discussed.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $220.7 million compared to revenue of $199.0 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 10.9%. Strong omnichannel sales drove highest fourth-quarter revenue in Company history, and improved pricing strategies strengthened merchandise margins despite inflationary and fuel cost pressures experienced in the period. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $23.4 million compared to a net loss of $39.5 million last year, an improvement of $16.1 million.

With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $86.5 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through any further macro-economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and impacts of geopolitical unrest.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions, which include geopolitical events such as war, acts of terrorism, and civil disorder and the adverse impacts of inflationary pressures; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 2, 2022 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation runs two annual national granting programs: the Literacy Fund Grant, which is a multi-year grant provided to high-needs schools across the country; and the Adopt a School program, a grassroots fundraising initiative that unites Indigo, its retail stores, Indigo's staff, local schools, and their communities. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33.0 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at As at

April 2, April 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021





ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 86,469 84,935 Accounts receivable 12,941 22,976 Inventories 273,849 215,114 Prepaid expenses 13,508 12,278 Other assets 3,246 2,120 Total current assets 390,013 337,423 Property, plant, and equipment, net 64,319 77,131 Right-of-use assets, net 333,767 361,864 Intangible assets, net 21,171 20,916 Equity investment, net 97 2,156 Total assets 809,367 799,490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 178,138 145,193 Unredeemed gift card liability 62,653 58,053 Provisions 472 2,365 Deferred revenue 20,699 16,486 Short-term lease liabilities 69,100 67,603 Derivative liabilities 631 1,622 Total current liabilities 331,693 291,322 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,068 2,090 Long-term provisions 702 827 Long-term lease liabilities 448,084 482,671 Total liabilities 781,547 776,910 Equity



Share capital 227,090 226,986 Contributed surplus 14,618 13,782 Retained deficit (213,403) (216,668) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (485) (1,520) Total equity 27,820 22,580 Total liabilities and equity 809,367 799,490







Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)



52-week 53-week

period ended period ended

April 2, April 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2022 2021





Revenue 1,062,250 904,738 Cost of sales (619,212) (567,902) Gross profit 443,038 336,836 Operating, selling, and other expenses (414,020) (368,705) Operating profit (loss) 29,018 (31,869) Net interest expense (23,694) (24,784) Share of loss from equity investment (32) (197) Impairment loss from equity investment (2,027) - Earnings (loss) before income taxes 3,265 (56,850) Income tax expense - (1,017) Net earnings (loss) 3,265 (57,867)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

(loss), net of taxes:



Change in fair value of cash flow hedges (639) (4,507) Reclassification of realized loss 1,630 108 Foreign currency translation adjustment 44 (119) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,035 (4,518)





Total comprehensive earnings (loss) 4,300 (62,385)





Net earnings (loss) per common share



Basic $ 0.12 $ (2.09) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (2.09)











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







52-week 53-week



period ended period ended



April 2, April 3,

(thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021









OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net earnings (loss) 3,265 (57,867)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from

operating activities





Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 16,006 17,158

Depreciation of right-of-use assets 36,144 42,990

Amortization of intangible assets 11,886 12,885

Loss on disposal of capital assets 29 399

Share-based compensation 864 666

Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus - 294

Deferred income tax expense - 1,017

Rent concessions - (4,141)

Share of loss from equity investment 32 197

Impairment loss from equity investment 2,027 -

Other (328) (784)

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to

operations (12,338) 150

Interest expense 24,514 25,706

Interest income (820) (922)

Cash flows from operating activities 81,281 37,748









INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (3,248) (4,093)

Addition of intangible assets (12,143) (9,245)

Proceeds from disposal of equity investment 1,032 -

Interest received 820 922

Cash flows used for investing activities (13,539) (12,416)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (41,641) (36,535)

Interest paid (24,514) (25,706)

Proceeds from share issuances 76 -

Cash flows used for financing activities (66,079) (62,241)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents (129) 1,371









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 1,534 (35,538)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,935 120,473

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 86,469 84,935

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











52-week

53-week



period ended

period ended



April 2,

April 3,

(millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 % Revenue 2021 % Revenue Revenue 1,062.3 100.0 904.7 100.0 Cost of sales (619.2) 58.3 (567.9) 62.8 Cost of operations (245.7) 23.1 (212.8) 23.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses (104.3) 9.8 (83.6) 9.2 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (36.1) 3.4 (43.0) 4.8 Finance charges related to leases (24.5) 2.3 (25.7) 2.8 Adjusted EBITDA1 32.5 3.1 (28.3) 3.1 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (16.0) 1.5 (17.2) 1.9 Amortization of intangible assets (11.9) 1.1 (12.9) 1.4 Gain (loss) on disposal of capital assets 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.1 Net interest income 0.8 0.1 0.9 0.1 Share of loss from equity investment 0.0 0.0 (0.2) 0.0 Impairment loss from equity investment (2.0) 0.2 - - Earnings (loss) before income taxes 3.3 0.3 (56.9) 6.3

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, share of loss from equity investment and impairment, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: Madeleine Lowenborg-Frick Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]