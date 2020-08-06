Indigo Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results - Exceptional growth in online business blunts impact of coast to coast mandated store closures

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer, reported first quarter financial results and provided an update on recent developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a quarter when the Company was forced to close its stores for the majority of the period, and with some stores essentially closed until the very end, the Company reported revenue of $135.1 million, compared with revenue of $192.6 million for the same period last year, a decline of $57.5 million. The Company was able to blunt some of the impact of these closures though its online channel which experienced exceptional growth. Online revenue grew 214% for the 13-week period compared to last year, remaining strong through the reopening period.

The Company refocused its efforts at the outset of the pandemic to meet demand through its digital channels – lifted by a renewed interest in the core categories of reading, wellness, at-home learning and entertainment, and successfully fulfilled order volumes comparable to its holiday season while maintaining full social distancing precautions in all warehouses.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "Despite the unparalleled challenges we faced in the first quarter, we are extremely pleased with the way our entire organization adapted to the unprecedented demands to both adjust the business and meet the needs of our customers. We are also buoyed by the level of customer engagement with us. This uniquely disruptive period has driven significant customer acquisition, plum member sign ups and encouraged our loyal customers to further embrace our digital experience, signifying the strength of our brand. We have no doubt we will emerge stronger than ever when the clouds of COVID-19 are lifted."

During the quarter, the Company also reduced discretionary spending and workforce size to better align to the current environment. These actions helped absorb the impact of lost sales to profitability, resulting in a decrease in adjusted EBITDA (see "Non-IFRS Measures" below) of only $7.6 million dollars compared to the first quarter of last year. Indigo reported a net loss of $31.6 million ($1.15 net loss per common share) compared to a net loss of $19.1 million ($0.69 net loss per common share) last year.

In August 2020, to enhance the Company's financial flexibility the Company closed on a $25 million, interest free revolving credit facility from a company controlled by Mr. Gerald W. Schwartz, who is the controlling shareholder of Indigo.

Key COVID-19 developments in the first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Engaged with all landlords for rent relief to ensure the burden of COVID-19 is fairly shared.

Implemented full social distancing in all warehouses.

Opened all stores by the end of the quarter but curtailed hours remain in place, as does social distancing within stores.

Launched curbside pick-up to alleviate demand on distribution centres and protect the health and safety of the Company's customers, employees and communities.

Increased investment in digital to ensure full ability to continue to drive the opportunities in this channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 23, 2020 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo's Cultural Department Store™, is the world's first physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









As at As at As at

June 27, June 29, March 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 110,563 52,344 120,473 Short-term investments - 38,000 - Accounts receivable 24,872 12,325 7,640 Inventories 218,124 241,868 241,812 Prepaid expenses 6,747 7,652 6,062 Income taxes receivable 138 573 138 Derivative assets 1,622 - 3,794 Other assets 2,271 871 2,320 Total current assets 364,337 353,633 382,239 Loan receivable 446 - 446 Property, plant, and equipment, net 87,008 122,362 91,215 Right-of-use assets, net 372,360 392,748 382,146 Intangible assets, net 23,055 31,743 24,571 Equity investment, net 2,353 3,588 2,353 Deferred tax assets - 92,797 - Total assets 849,559 996,871 882,970 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 175,130 154,886 164,294 Unredeemed gift card liability 51,320 48,794 51,673 Provisions 2,203 200 2,034 Deferred revenue 10,718 7,897 10,682 Short-term lease liabilities 65,260 65,914 68,402 Derivative liabilities - 924 - Total current liabilities 304,631 278,615 297,085 Long-term accrued liabilities 950 1,877 1,196 Long-term provisions 672 45 469 Long-term lease liabilities 492,701 471,529 500,215 Total liabilities 798,954 752,066 798,965 Equity





Share capital 226,986 225,531 226,986 Contributed surplus 13,197 13,048 12,822 Retained earnings (deficit) (190,404) 7,127 (158,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 826 (901) 2,998 Total equity 50,605 244,805 84,005 Total liabilities and equity 849,559 996,871 882,970

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)













13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

June 27, June 29, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2020 2019





Revenue 135,081 192,556 Cost of sales (96,944) (108,682) Gross profit 38,137 83,874 Operating, selling, and other expenses (63,456) (103,571) Operating loss (25,319) (19,697) Net interest expense (6,284) (5,424) Share of loss from equity investments - (773) Loss before income taxes (31,603) (25,894) Income tax recovery - 6,824 Net loss (31,603) (19,070)





Other comprehensive loss



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:



Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges



[net of taxes of 0; 2019 - 368] (909) (1,004) Reclassification of net realized gain



[net of taxes of 0; 2019 - 167] (1,263) (455) Other comprehensive loss (2,172) (1,459)





Total comprehensive loss (33,775) (20,529)





Net loss per common share



Basic ($1.15) ($0.69) Diluted ($1.15) ($0.69)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

June 27, June 29, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss (31,603) (19,070) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from (used for) operating activities



Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 4,591 5,932 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,652 9,833 Amortization of intangible assets 3,208 3,266 Loss on disposal of capital assets 247 461 Share-based compensation 300 248 Directors' compensation 75 84 Deferred income tax recovery - (6,824) Rent concessions (2,411) - Other 259 256 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 16,466 (17,453) Interest expense 6,498 6,077 Interest income (214) (653) Share of loss from equity investments - 773 Cash flows from (used for) operating activities 8,068 (17,070)





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (498) (2,849) Addition of intangible assets (1,705) (2,482) Change in short-term investments - 49,150 Interest received 214 653 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities (1,989) 44,472





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (9,232) (10,013) Interest paid (6,498) (6,078) Cash flows used for financing activities (15,730) (16,091)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (259) (257)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (9,910) 11,054 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 120,473 41,290 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 110,563 52,344

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:

13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

June 27, June 29, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Revenue 135.1 192.6 Cost of sales (96.9) (108.7) Cost of operations (32.1) (58.7) Selling, administrative and other expenses (12.6) (25.4) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.7) (9.8) Finance charges related to leases (6.5) (6.1) Adjusted EBITDA1 (23.7) (16.1) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.6) (5.9) Amortization of intangible assets (3.2) (3.3) Loss on disposal of capital assets (0.2) (0.5) Net interest income 0.2 0.7 Share of loss from equity investments - (0.8) Loss before income taxes (31.6) (25.9) 1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

