Indigo Events Evolves to Indigo Visual, Reflecting Expanded Corporate Content Services

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Indigo Visual today announced it is rebranding from Indigo Events to Indigo Visual, effective January 26, 2026. The updated name reflects the company's growth from a Toronto-based corporate event photography provider to a full-service visual content partner supporting brands and agencies across nine service locations throughout North America.

Founded in 2017 as a corporate event photography extension of a luxury wedding studio, the business expanded to meet evolving corporate marketing needs. What began with event coverage now includes corporate storytelling and brand photography, lifestyle portraits and professional headshots, industrial and technical imagery and video production supporting a wide range of corporate marketing strategies.

Indigo Visual will continue to be headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, supporting clients locally while delivering consistent visual quality across multiple cities through its production teams and partners. The company's new website is now live at https://www.indigovisual.com/, where clients and agencies can view service information and recent work.

"Indigo Events captured where we started, but it doesn't fully represent what we deliver today," said Shiloh Gabriel, Director of Marketing at Indigo Visual. "Indigo Visual reflects the breadth of our work and the way our clients use content across platforms and locations. Our focus remains the same. Strong creative, consistent execution, quick turnaround times and a partnership mindset built for agency and in-house teams."

Indigo Visual (formerly Indigo Events) is a Toronto-headquartered visual content production partner serving brands and agencies across North America. Founded in 2017, the company provides photography and video services for corporate marketing needs, with an emphasis on consistent quality, clear workflows, and reliable delivery. Indigo Visual's work spans corporate storytelling and brand photography, professional headshots and portraits, industrial and technical imagery, event coverage, and a wide range of video production. Learn more at https://www.indigovisual.com/.

Media Contact: SHILOH GABRIEL, Director of Marketing, P (647) 361 4550, E [email protected]