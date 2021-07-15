Indigo Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, held its Annual Shareholders' Meeting today and announced the voting results for its board of directors.

The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 21,658,690 representing 79.41% of Indigo's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the ten nominee directors as shown below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Heather Reisman 21,624,268 99.90% 21,383 0.10% Frank Clegg 21,618,268 99.87% 27,383 0.13% Jonathan Deitcher 21,618,468 99.87% 27,183 0.13% Mitchell Goldhar 20,647,868 95.39% 997,783 4.61% Howard Grosfield 21,621,468 99.89% 24,183 0.11% Robert Haft 21,018,468 97.10% 627,183 2.90% Andrea Johnson 21,624,468 99.90% 21,183 0.10% Anne Marie O'Donovan 21,624,468 99.90% 21,183 0.10% Chika Stacy Oriuwa 21,621,968 99.89% 23,683 0.11% Gerald Schwartz 21,624,968 99.90% 20,683 0.10%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on July 15, 2021 are available under Indigo's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

