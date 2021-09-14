Indigo Announces Finalists for Mini Marché, a New Shop-in-Shop to Support Local Canadian Businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, is thrilled to announce the finalists for its inaugural Mini Marché program, a shop-in-shop experience dedicated to supporting Canadian small businesses. After a months-long application and review process, twelve standout brands were selected and are available now in select stores and online at Indigo.ca.

In January 2021, Indigo sent out a casting call inviting innovative brands in the kids and baby business to apply for consideration. Brands who identified under one of the following six criteria were prioritized: Canadian owned or managed; BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) owned or managed; women owned or managed; LGBTQ2+ owned or managed; environmentally friendly (organic, chemical-free, locally sourced, ethically made); and/or philanthropic and purpose driven.

The Mini Marché Finalists are:

"We're so excited to welcome a wonderfully diverse and innovative group of Canadian brands to the Indigo family and introduce them to our customers," says Gail Banack, Vice President, IndigoKids and IndigoBaby. "Following a very rigorous selection process, we feel these founders, their stories and their brands are reflective of our values and our mission at Indigokids and Indigobaby. This collection of products was chosen thoughtfully and in keeping with our commitment to offering our customers unique, beautiful, and fun products for their kids. We're looking forward to launching even more products through Mini Marché in the future with the goal of spotlighting and supporting local and diverse businesses across the country."

As the destination for kids and baby in Canada, these brands fit seamlessly with Indigo's curated assortment of apparel, décor, toys, baby essentials, and more.

