INDIGENOUS GAMING PARTNERS AND PURE CASINO ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRE GAMEHOST INC.

EDMONTON, AB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Indigenous Gaming Partners Inc. ("IGP") and 2825587 Alberta Ltd. (formerly Gamehost Inc.) are pleased to announce that the acquisition of Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost") by IGP, through Pure Casino Entertainment Limited Partnership ("Pure"), has closed.

The transaction was completed through a definitive arrangement agreement, announced on March 30, 2026, pursuant to which a subsidiary of Pure acquired all of the outstanding common shares of Gamehost (the "Gamehost Shares") for $13.65 in cash per share (the "Consideration"). In a separate transaction, VICI Properties Inc. ("VICI") acquired, immediately following the acquisition of Gamehost, certain Gamehost real properties and amended its triple net master lease agreement with Pure to cover those properties (the "Real Estate Transaction" and, together with the acquisition of Gamehost, the "Transactions"). Proceeds from the VICI real estate purchase amounted to C$200.6M.

The Transactions mark a significant milestone for IGP, a partnership between five Nova Scotia First Nations and Sonco Gaming Inc., and represents a rare instance of a First Nations-led group taking a publicly traded company private in Canada.

The Transactions included Gamehost's Alberta portfolio: Great Northern Casino in Grande Prairie, Rivers Casino and Entertainment Centre in Fort McMurray, Deerfoot Inn & Casino in Calgary, the Service Plus Inns & Suites, and Encore Suites by Service Plus hotel properties in Grande Prairie. Combined with IGP's existing four casinos, the acquisition adds three casinos and three hotels, bringing the total to seven casinos and three hotels following closing. This expanded footprint further entrenches Pure's position as the largest casino operator in Alberta.

Gamehost shareholders who hold physical share certificates or DRS Statements must submit a letter of transmittal to the depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc., to receive the Consideration. Additional information regarding the letter of transmittal is available in Gamehost's management information circular, dated May 1, 2026. For Gamehost Shareholder inquiries regarding the Consideration, contact:

The Gamehost Shares are expected to be delisted by the Toronto Stock Exchange no later than the close of market June 26, 2026.

About IGP and Pure

Indigenous Gaming Partners Inc. is a gaming company established in 2024 that is focused on developing a portfolio of high-quality, market-leading casinos through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The partnership is comprised of five institutional First Nations - Glooscap First Nation, Millbrook First Nation, Annapolis Valley First Nation, We'koqma'q L'nue'kati, and Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation - along with Sonco Gaming Inc., an experienced Canadian casino management and development company. Through its operating entity, Pure Casino Entertainment Limited Partnership, IGP owns and operates Pure Casino Edmonton, Pure Casino Yellowhead, Pure Casino Calgary and Pure Casino Lethbridge, which collectively employ more than 1,200 people and welcome millions of guests each year. IGP represents a shared vision to build meaningful Indigenous ownership in Canada's entertainment industry while delivering high-quality gaming and hospitality experiences. IGP is dedicated to setting new standards in the gaming industry while fostering prosperity for its Indigenous communities, charitable partners, and provincial stakeholders. For more information, visit www.indigenousgamingpartners.ca.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment and leisure destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 103 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 63 gaming properties and 40 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 130 million square feet and features over 66,000 hotel rooms and over 700 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Cabot, Cain, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Club Med, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, Kalahari Resorts and Lucky Strike Entertainment. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and approximately 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is based upon management's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information other than historical fact may be forward-looking information. Words such as "seek", "plan", "continue", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "predict", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "potential", and other similar words that indicate events or conditions may occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the delisting of the Gamehost Shares. This forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. IGP and 2825587 Alberta Ltd. believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, neither IGP nor 2825587 Alberta Ltd. undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

SOURCE 2825587 Alberta Ltd.

Media Contacts: [email protected]