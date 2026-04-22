INDIGENOUS FOOD SERIES ONE DISH ONE SPOON RETURNS MAY 4 WITH SEASON 2, INCLUDING FULL MOHAWK LANGUAGE VERSION

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The docu-soap series One Dish One Spoon returns for its second season on May 4, continuing its exploration of Indigenous food, culture, and community through the work of Haudenosaunee chef Tawnya Brant.

Season 2 expands beyond the kitchen, following Brant as she navigates the realities of building a sustainable food enterprise while remaining grounded in land, language, and community. The series offers an intimate look at the challenges and opportunities of Indigenous entrepreneurship, alongside the role food plays in cultural continuity and identity.

Haudenosaunee Chef Tawnya Brant (CNW Group/Big Soul Productions Inc.)

Following its English-language premiere, Season 2 will also be fully versioned in the Mohawk language, Kanien'kéha, and broadcast on APTN Languages in the fall. This initiative supports Indigenous language revitalization and ensures the series is accessible to Mohawk-speaking audiences, reinforcing the connection between food, culture, and language.

"Season 2 is about growth--not just in business, but in understanding how food connects us to who we are and where we come from," says Brant. "It's about carrying knowledge forward while creating new opportunities for the next generation."

Produced by Big Soul Productions, One Dish One Spoon is a character-driven docu-soap that blends personal storytelling with broader themes of community, sustainability, and Indigenous food sovereignty.

Season 2 premieres May 4 on APTN and on APTN+ on May 27 with the Kanien'kéha-language version to air in the fall on APTN Languages.

One Dish One Spoon Season 2 was produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

About One Dish One Spoon

One Dish One Spoon is a docu-soap series that follows Chef Tawnya Brant as she builds an Indigenous food enterprise while navigating the complexities of family, culture, and community. The series highlights Indigenous culinary traditions and their place in contemporary life.

About Big Soul Productions

Big Soul Productions is a Toronto-based Indigenous-owned production company led by Laura J. Milliken. With over 25 years of experience, the company has produced award-winning film and television including Run Woman Run, Fire Song, and Moccasin Flats.

APTN, launched in 1999, is the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. The network is a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected non-profit media company, APTN inspires audiences by sharing bold and authentic stories. APTN's programming is available across multiple platforms: APTN (English and French channel), APTN Languages (Indigenous language channel), APTN+ (streaming service), APTN Beyond (FAST channel) and the APTN YouTube channel.

SOURCE Big Soul Productions Inc.

Media Contact: Laura J. Milliken, Big Soul Productions, [email protected], 416-949-7685