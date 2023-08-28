Indigenous Art of Crimea Comes To Toronto

Ukraine Our Home: Immersive Stories Premieres In Toronto September 16 & 17

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The World Premiere of Ukraine: Our Home presented by Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival in association with the Canadian Association of Crimean Tatars and Lighthouse Immersive comes to Toronto Saturday, September 16 & Sunday, September 17 and features the art of Indigenous people of Crimea and Ukrainian-Canadian artists.

The two-day event will showcase two stories; Immersive Art of Oseredok and Stories of Crimea. Audiences are invited to experience one-of-a-kind pieces never before seen in North America, that tell the story of the Ukrainian people.

Visualization created by Volodymyr Kashuba and Taisiia Poda (CNW Group/Lighthouse Immersive)

Premiering September 16th and 17th at 1 Yonge Street during Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival, tickets are available at lighthouseimmersive.com Pay What You Can basis with a portion of all proceeds being donated to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Immersive Art of Oseredok, highlights the rich collection of the Oseredok Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Center with over 80 celebrated artists including; Christina Senkiw, Leo Mol, Myron Levytsky, William Kurelek, Peter Shostak. A museum and archival heritage institution, Oseredok, was established in Winnipeg in 1944 and celebrates the remarkable achievements and legacy of the Ukrainian Canadian community.

"Immersive Art of Oseredok features artworks from Oseredok's 80 years of history never previously displayed to the public." comments Yulia Zmerzla, Executive Director of Oseredok "We are happy to share these treasures with the community and explore our rich culture together!"

Stories of Crimea, eloquently illuminates the poignant narrative of the Crimean Tatars' unyielding devotion to their homeland. This story is masterfully told through the artistic expression of Rustem Eminov, Yuri Khimich, and Zubeir Kadri-Zade and accompanied by an original score by Usein Bekirov created to enhance the exhibit, captivating the raw emotion of its history. Fatefully in 1944, in an effort to destroy the indigenous culture and identity on the peninsula, the totalitarian Soviet regime began the deportation of the Indigenous people of Crimea into Uzbekistan.

"Crimea's history is diverse, with indigenous people like Crimean Tatars." states the President of the Canadian Association of Crimean Tatars Rustem Irsay "Despite challenges like the 1944 deportation, they enrich the region's diversity. This exhibit allows audiences to experience Crimea's difficult history and rare culture."

