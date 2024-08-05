Indicio and DNP partner to offer Indicio Academy certified training in decentralized identity technology to the Japanese market

Indicio Academy offers training and certification in all aspects of the business and technology of decentralized identity. The partnership signals growing interest in verifiable identity and data solutions in Japan.

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Indicio, the global market leader in decentralized identity technology, today announced an agreement to give exclusive Japanese license rights to market and distribute Indicio's training workshops and professional certification program, Indicio Academy, to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP). The Indicio Academy is a comprehensive training and certification program for decentralized identity technology that provides both business executives and technical developers with the skills required to create and implement seamless privacy-preserving technology for the instant verification of data and identity.

Leveraging Indicio's expertise and leading-edge innovation in implementing decentralized identity solutions for enterprises and governments around the world, the Indicio Academy offers courses on solution architecture, system governance design and implementation, and business development and marketing. The Indicio Academy prepares teams to architect, build, market and most importantly, deploy new products and services around immediately actionable and trusted data.

"We have seen intense interest in decentralized identity technology in Japan, and we've already had great success in providing Indicio Academy courses," said Heather Dahl, co-founder and CEO of Indicio. "So, this partnership is tremendously exciting in terms of the appetite for innovation and digital transformation we're seeing in the Japanese market. We created the Indicio Academy because new and powerful technologies need to be understood from all angles — through every aspect of design and implementation and marketing — if they are to be successful. We're using the knowledge behind our success and the successes of our customers to ensure that others who adopt this technology can get everything they and their customers need from it."

DNP will provide and support Indicio Academy training and certification in Japan and its territories and will be responsible for translation, presentation and course facilitation for professionals who are interested in decentralized identity.

"DNP was immediately impressed with Indicio Academy from the moment our in-house team was trained and certified. We used the Indicio Academy as an opportunity to let people know what they can do in this burgeoning technology field and formed an active partnership to offer the program with the goal of gaining business partners," said Takahito Kanazawa, Managing Director, Head of Advanced Business Center, DNP.

The Indicio Academy also provides the opportunity for course participants to earn professional certificates related to furthering their careers. Academy certifications include:

Verifiable Data Fundamentals: Foundational coursework introducing the concepts and components of decentralized identity, designed for professionals to learn how the technology works and its practical applications.





Business Professional: Designed for executives, directors, business development, marketing, communications, public relations, and sales focusing on the business of decentralized identity, value creation, and how to monetize verifiable data.





: Designed for executives, directors, business development, marketing, communications, public relations, and sales focusing on the business of identity, value creation, and how to monetize verifiable data. Technology Professional: Advanced series designed for developers, engineers, and architects covering agent architecture, key technology components, and how to build and run a successful solution.

Indicio will also offer further support to companies building verifiable credential solutions in any industry vertical, with their flagship product Indicio Proven®. This complete system offers a simple and fast way to add lightning-fast digital identity and data verification to any business process or application.

Both companies will focus on driving digital transformation by using this technology anywhere trust is vital, information needs to be exchanged, access needs to be given, identity and data authenticity and integrity are essential.

