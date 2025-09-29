Indian Punjabi Bazaar brand Green Pistachios recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Sep 29, 2025, 20:02 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - 

Product: Green Pistachios

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

Distribution: Ontario

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)