India's women, digital prowess & green growth power SDG discussions in New York

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Reliance Foundation, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and United Nations in India hosted high-level discussions here to complement the 77th UNGA.

At the events on Friday, Aspirations, Access and Agency: Women Transforming Lives with Technology, a publication by Reliance Foundation and ORF that narrates inspirational stories of women using digital technologies to transform lives in India, was launched.

Women featured in Aspirations, Access and Agency share how they used digital technologies to bring change India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (second from right) discusses ‘G20 Imperative’ with UK Minister Vicky Ford (second from left) and WEF President Borge Brende (right). ORF President Samir Saran (left) moderated the discussion.

Amandeep Singh Gill, Under Secretary General, Envoy on Technology, United Nations, said the publication shows that "It's really inspiring how when you bring people, the right process and technology together, magic happens."

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India, said women are at the frontlines of both long-term development and short-term crisis response.

"Reliance's commitment to development is rooted in our philosophy of 'We Care'. We are focusing on enabling platforms across sectors to achieve SDGs in India; from women empowerment to green growth and equitable development of all," said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

"Real progress is possible only if our efforts are inclusive, green, led by communities, and catalyzed by agile policies and leadership—all attributes of the emerging yet distinct India story," said Samir Saran, President, ORF.

Auxillia Mngagagwa, First Lady, Zimbabwe, emphasized that real change is a product of empowering women and girls.

Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister, New Zealand and former Administrator, UNDP, lauded India for having embraced and championed the human development agenda, and highlighted the importance of ensuring women's equal access to connectivity to be able to fully participate in society.

S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, India, emphasized that the G20 forum was an ideal body to listen to concerns of developing countries. India has invited many nations to participate during its presidency so that more voices can talk about the real problems of the world. He also reinforced the need for multilateralism and the importance of its reform.

Vicky Ford, Minister of State for Development, UK, said development efforts must keep climate change in view and innovative financing mechanisms be deployed around the world. She also emphasized the need for educating girls and empowering women.

Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum, said the private sector should be an important part of G20 agenda and could help finance climate change adaptation, an area that needs more attention.

